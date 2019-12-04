ATHENS — Packing for a road trip by a college basketball team includes uniforms, warmups, scouting reports, a few basketballs. The usual.
Todd May informed his Concord University team on Tuesday about a symbolic addition to the list.
Defensive rebounding.
Less than an hour before boarding a bus for Urbana, Ohio, May talked home-court advantage with members of the media.
“Shooting may not be there; going on the road, there are a lot of variables that factor into that. But defensive rebounding always travels, and we’ve got to make sure we pack it with us and take it up to Ohio,” he said.
Concord (3-4) takes on a Mountain East foe, the Urbana Blue Knights (1-5) this afternoon before hosting another Ohio team, Notre Dame College (1-5), on Saturday afternoon in Athens.
In its past two games, Concord took a previously-unbeaten Charleston in the Carter Center, then dropped a 98-94 decision at West Virginia State on Nov. 26.
“We’re just trying to get consistency from everybody we put out on the floor,” May said. “(That’s) kind of what we’re trying to find, right now.”
Seniors Trey Brisco and Martin Kelly Jr. each scored 25 points at State, while combining for an 18-for-24 shooting effort from the floor. Simun Kovac, Concord’s 6-foot-8 big man, tossed in 15 points in the game.
Kelly has been “really, really good” recently, May said. “He’s been pretty consistent since we moved him into the starting lineup.”
The Mountain Lions grabbed a plus-21 rebounding advantage at State, but were done in by allowing the home team to convert field goals, particularly from 3-point range, May said.
The Mountain Lions have averaged better than 50 percent on their field-goal tries in both of their past two outings. Urbana and Notre Dame are both near the bottom of the Mountain East in field goal defense.
Devising a game plan against Urbana has required careful study of the Blue Knights’ new personnel, and of the schemes unveiled less than a month ago by new coach Josh Gibson.
May said, “They run a lot of good actions, and some stuff we hadn’t quite seen yet before, so it’s going to be a challenge for us on the defensive end.”
“It’s going to be a challenge going up there, playing on their home floor. A lot of home court advantages this year,” the CU coach said.
“That’s the way the Mountain East has always been. We’ve got to make sure we’re mentally, physically and emotionally ready to go up there, and take it as a business trip and hopefully go on the road and get a win.”
Concord is 11-1 all-time against Urbana, and will go for its sixth straight victory over UU this evening.
Last spring, Notre Dame College upset favored West Liberty to win the MEC tournament in Wheeling.
“They have a lot of guys that were on their championship team last year that are back,” May said. Though the Falcons are “struggling a little bit,” he said, “They’re going to figure it out eventually. It’s just going to take some time to fit all the pieces of the puzzle as well, and a new head coach (Mark Richmond).”
• • •
The Concord women (4-2) set a program record for points in a game since joining NCAA Division II, during a 122-112 win at West Virginia State just prior to their Thanksgiving break.
“It wasn’t like we re-invented offense or anything like that,” head coach Kenny Osborne said on Tuesday. Noting that the Yellow Jackets employ an all-out offensive attack, the CU coach said, “We had to keep scoring to win, because they’re going to score.”
With that scoring output factored in, the Mountain Lions enter today’s game at Urbana (5-2) with an average of 87.8 points per game, the fourth highest scoring offense in Division II. Their field goal success rate, 49.9 percent, is seventh best nationally.
At State, Concord senior Madison May easily surpassed the double-double threshold for the fourth time this year, with 13 rebounds and a career-high 38 points on 15-for-24 shooting.
Her point total, highest in the MEC this season and tied for fifth-best in Division II, helped her take the Mountain East’s player of the week honor announced on Tuesday afternoon.
May started the week ranked fourth in Division II in scoring average. She is the only player in the Mountain East to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.
Junior Riley Fitzwater leads Division II in field-goal percentage, sinking 45 of 61 attempts. She’s also second nationally in blocks per game (5.1).
Six CU players made half or more of their shots from the floor during the game at State.
Osborne is aware that opponents may concentrate on neutralizing May, but he’s not overly concerned.
“If you take Madison May out — and I don’t think you can take her out completely — but that leaves more for Maggie Guynn, Keely Lundy and Fitzwater,” Osborne said.
”And, (Gracie) Robinson had double figures against Charleston. And up at State, Jazz Blankenship came off the bench and had eight or nine (points) and gave us a big lift, there.”
“Offensively, we’ll struggle some nights, but they’ve got to learn that when you struggle, you’ve got to go to Fitzwater. She’s 6 foot 4, and she’s shooting 70 percent from the floor. We’ve got to get her the ball, when you’re not hitting jump shots.”
He has yet another prescription for a sluggish offense.
“If you’re not getting it done offensively, you’ve got to pick it up on the defensive end, get a steal or two, get a layup, and all of a sudden it starts coming back to you,” he said.
This week’s games between Concord and the league’s Ohio schools will break a logjam at the top of the standings, in which four teams have 2-0 conference records.
Concord plays at Urbana (5-2) tonight and against Notre Dame College (6-0) on Saturday in Athens.
“Urbana’s probably the most improved team in the league,” Osborne said. Much of that comes from the arrival of Division I transfer Tyra James, who is averaging 22.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Senior Sylvia Hudson averages 17.6 points and is shooting 63 percent.
This is a very big game,” Osborne said. “If you’re going to have a big year, you’re going to have to win about three-quarters of your road games.”
Notre Dame College, Saturday afternoon’s opponent at CU, has won its first six games of the year and is allowing just 68.7 points per contest, while Concord tops the Mountain East in field-goal defense, giving up points on just 37 percent of floor shots.
Osborne said about Notre Dame, “Last year they had no seniors, so they have everybody back … and they’ve picked up a couple of new players to go with what they have returning.”
“They’ll play very hard, and they’ll play very well. They’ll execute their plays, and it’s which team can execute the most, and maybe who has the ball at the end of the game.”
