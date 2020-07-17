ATHENS — Senior Jason Weitzel of the Concord University men’s track and field team has been recognized by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA) as an All-Academic Athlete, the organization announcement Thursday afternoon.
Weitzel was one of 208 male athletes in Division II to garner the accolade.
To meet the standard for USTFCCCA All-Academic, an athlete must have a GPA of at least 3.25, and recorded a provisional or automatic qualifying mark for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.
During the indoor campaign, Weitzel hit two qualifying marks—in the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter runs.
Weitzel ran 8:18.03 in the 3,000-meters to clock the Atlantic Region’s fastest time during the season.
His time of 14:23 in the 5,000-meters was the second-fastest in the Atlantic Region during the 2019-20 indoor season.
Both times for Weitzel were top 30 in the nation, including his 3,000-meter time converting down to 8:12.
In the classroom, Weitzel graduated with his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education in December with a GPA of 3.44 throughout his career.
He has begun work on his master’s degree.
The only other Mountain East Conference student-athletes to make the list were Charleston’s Aaron Banks and Nathan Stout.
