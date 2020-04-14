ATHENS — The first home game of the season for the Concord University baseball team ended in celebration on March 12 as the victory came in walk-off fashion.
Hours later there was sadness as the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. A week later the Mountain East Conference canceled all athletics for the rest of the academic.
Once that decision was made, there was immediately a push for those whose senior seasons were canceled be given an extra year.
Concord University Athletic Director and head baseball coach Kevin Garrett immediately talked to the seniors on his team to see if they wanted to return. He said the college would welcome them to stay for another year.
“When this happened we started to re-recruit our seniors and see where they stood on this situation because what I told our guys was there is no right or wrong decision here,” Garrett said.
The Mountain Lions baseball team had six seniors and one redshirt senior who were expecting to have the 2020 season be their final one playing collegiate baseball.
The NCAA is giving all student-athletes for spring sports an extra year of eligibility with their seasons being canceled due to the pandemic.
“The seniors have the option to come back and play their senior year and basically all the underclassmen will be in a situation where they just basically get a redshirt year,” Garrett said.
Some of the seniors already had plans for after graduation and now must make a tough decision about if they want to return for their senior season or graduate.
“It puts them in a situation where they have to decide do they go ahead and graduate cause some of them had jobs lined up already or are they going to slow their graduation or maybe go into grad school and come back,” Garrett said.
All coaches plan their roster for the next year in advance, with players already committed to join the team next year. Everything that happened with in the wake of the pandemic has thrown a wrench in the routine, but Concord will welcome all its affected seniors back.
“Most programs are about six months to a year ahead and we have signed some incoming freshmen,” Garrett said. “Obviously we’re going to honor those scholarships, but we’re going to do everything in our power to be able to honor any senior coming back.”
With everyone spread out, the focus for the coaches and athletic department is to get the information to its student-athletes about the pandemic as well as the decisions that the NCAA makes.
“With something like this there’s always going to be a lot of information floating around out there and we just want to make sure our people get the right information and are doing the right things and keeping everybody as safe as possible,” Garrett said.
The inability to coach games and hold practices has resulted in the focus of college coaches turning to recruiting.
Instead of attending games, the coaches are talking to prospective players remotely via telephone and e-mail and looking for players that could become key contributors on the internet and through social media.
“We’re trying to do everything we possibly can just to stay in contact with those young men and keep them interested in Concord University baseball,” Garrett said.
Most high school senior did not get to chance to play a single game this year so the Concord coaching staff is studying older video to help sift through possible recruits.
“There may have been a kid that we wanted to look at but the situation just dictated we couldn’t get out and see him play when he was a junior or get him on campus in the fall so now we just have to rely on the video and keep moving forward with recruiting,” Garrett said.
