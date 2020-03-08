WHEELING — Junior forward Riley Fitzwater and senior forward Madison May of the Concord University women’s basketball team were named to the All-Mountain East Conference Tournament Team at the conclusion of the postseason event Sunday afternoon.
The pair helped the Mountain Lions to back-to-back MEC Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history.
In her two-game run, Fitzwater averaged a double-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while shooting 89.4 percent (17-for-19) in the two games. The Glenville, West Virginia native set the MEC Tournament record for field-goal percentage both in a single game and overall. Her 9-for-10 effort against Urbana in the MEC Tournament Quarterfinals was a single-game record while the overall mark of 89.4 percent broke the previous record of 73.9 percent, held by West Liberty’s Kierra Simpson, by 16 points. Fitzwater ended the tournament by posting 21 points and 16 rebounds in the MEC Semifinal loss to Glenville State after going for 21 points and eight rebounds against UU.
Sunday’s announcement was the second time in her career that Fitzwater has earned All-MEC Tournament Team after she was honored during the 2018 MEC Tournament.
May closed her career by averaging 25.0 points, the highest scoring average by any player in this year’s MEC Tournament. May shot 44.7 percent (17-for-38) from the field, and missed just one foul shot—13-of-14—across the two games. In Saturday’s loss, the Athens, West Virginia became the program’s second all-time leader scorer as she finished her time in the Maroon and Gray with 1,788 career points. May’s 29 points against Urbana was the second-highest scoring game by any player in this year’s MEC Tournament. She also had 21 points against Glenville State.
Notre Dame’s Seina Adachi was given the MEC Commissioner’s Heart & Hustle Award while Emily Stoller of MEC Champion Glenville State was the Tournament’s MVP.
BRISCO NAMED TO ALL-MEC MEN
Senior guard Trey Brisco of the Concord University men’s basketball team has been selected to the All-MEC Team, the league announced Sunday after the championship game.
Brisco helped lead the Mountain Lions into the MEC Quarterfinals as he posted 26.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the field (14-of-23) and 95.2 percent (20-of-21) from the foul line. Brisco posted the third-highest free-throw shooting percentage in the seven-year history of the MEC Tournament. The Stephens City, Virginia native was a perfect 14-for-14 at the foul line in CU’s 73-64 comeback win over Notre Dame in the Opening Round of the MEC Tournament.
Brisco posted 27 points in the win over Notre Dame as he scored 21 points in the second half of the rally. He added 26 points in the MEC Quarterfinal game against West Liberty. The 26.5 points per game average trailed only West Virginia State’s Glen Abram for the highest in this year’s tournament.
In the win over NDC, Brisco became the seventh player in program history with both 250 career assists and 100 career made three-pointers.
The former walk-on from the 2015-16 season, who played in 103 career games, became Concord’s unquestioned leader on the floor during his senior season and go-to player down the stretch of games after being a defensive stopper throughout most of his career in the Maroon and Gray.
Charleston’s Devon Robinson was the recipient of the MEC Commissioner’s Heart & Hustle Award. MEC Champion West Liberty had the MEC Tournament’s MVP in Will Yoakum.
