BRIDGEPORT — Freshman forward Rachel Bell of the Concord University women’s soccer team has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Week for a second consecutive week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Bell earned the honor this week after a two-goal game in a 2-1 double-overtime win at Wingate on Wednesday. With the two goals, Bell brings her season total to six in just three games played for the 3-0 Mountain Lions.
The Brampton, England native scored in the 81st minute against Wingate to tie the game and force overtime. Her second tally of the contest was the game-winning goal in the 103rd minute as CU recorded its first comeback win of the season at Wingate.
Bell is the first CU women’s soccer player to earn MEC Player of the Week in consecutive weeks since the inception of the league prior to the 2013-14 school year. Additionally, Bell is the first Concord athlete to earn league player of the week in back-to-back weeks since Tommy Bolte of the men’s basketball team at the end of the 2017-2018 season.
Notre Dame’s April Gaukin was voted as the MEC Defensive Player of the Week.
The Mountain Lions host King 1 p.m. Tuesday in the team’s home opener at Anderson Field.
