BRIDGEPORT — Freshman pitcher Andrew Neff of the Concord University baseball team has been named the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Neff shared this week’s award with West Virginia State’s Ethan Lauchart.
The Fredericksburg, Virginia native had his best outing in a Concord jersey as he tossed his first career complete game with a win over Davis & Elkins Sunday. Neff scattered three hits over seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned) while striking out a career-best nine D&E hitters.
After allowing a run in each of the second and third innings, Neff retired 14 of the final 17 hitters he faced, and only allowed two runners past first base from the 4-7 innings.
Neff is the second straight Concord pitcher to earn MEC Pitcher of the Week after freshman utility Eddie Blake picked up the honor a week ago.
West Liberty’s Brian Campbell was the MEC Player of the Week.
The Concord University baseball team split a Monday afternoon Mountain East Conference doubleheader at Anderson Field with Davis & Elkins to win the series, 3-1, after sweeping a twinbill Sunday at home.
Concord (11-17, 10-14 MEC) rebounded from a 9-5 loss to D&E (7-17, 7-17) to win game two, 19-7.
Neff and the Mountain Lions host Charleston for a four-game set starting 1 p.m. Saturday.
