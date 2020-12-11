ATHENS — Following the announcement Wednesday by the Mountain East Conference about the start of winter sports season Concord University has released the schedules for its men’s and women’s basketball teams.
The regular season schedule will have 16 conference games for each team beginning on January 7 and through February 27 before the MEC Tournament is held March 3-7 in Wheeling.
Spectators won’t be allowed at the games to begin with and the league’s Board of Directors will evaluate the policy no earlier than January 19, 2021. All Concord home games will be live streamed. All games dates, times and locations are subject to change. Game times will be announced at a later date.
The men and women open the on the road at conference rival Charleston January 7 before welcoming West Virginia State to the Carter Center on January 10.
Concord hosts West Virginia Wesleyan January 13 and then hits to road to face Davis & Elkins three days later.
West Liberty comes to the Carter Center on January 20 before the men’s and women’s team go on the road to Wheeling January 23 and Fairmont State four days later.
The Mountain Lions host Frostburg State January 30 and new MEC member Alderson-Broaddus on February 3 followed by a visit to Notre Dame February 6.
Glenville State comes to Athens February 10 followed by Davis & Elkins three days later.
The final four games of the regular season begin with a trip to West Virginia State February 17 followed by hosting Charleston three days later for the final home game of the season. Trips to West Virginia Wesleyan February 24 and Glenville State February 27 wrap up the regular season.
