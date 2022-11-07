ATHENS — The Concord University football team jumped out to a 31-0 lead and never looked back as it defeated Alderson Broaddus 50-13 Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference game at Callaghan Stadium.
After turning the ball over on its opening drive, CU (8-2, 7-2 MEC) scored on six of its next seven possessions.
Sophomore kicker Mikey Rago hits his first of two goals on the afternoon, a 38-yard attempt at the 9:43 mark of the first quarter to give Concord a 3-0 lead. Senior quarterback Jack Mangel found junior wide receiver Jarod Bowie on a 40-yard reception to cap a quick four-play, 60-yard drive on the following possesions to extend the advantage to 10-0 at the 5:13 mark.
Junior running back Thurlow Wilkins did a bulk of the damage on the third scoring drive of the first quarter as he accounted for 47 of the 68 yards—both rushing and receiving—as he found the end zone from three yards.
After a turnover on downs, Concord’s offense went back to work at the midpoint of the second quarter as Bowie had a catch-and-run of 33 yards. Senior running back Kris Copeland did the same two plays later, on a 22-yard catch, before Bowie caught a four-yard fade route to take the lead to 24-0.
CU’s defense, which played a big part in the game, set up the Mountain Lions’ final scoring drive of the first half. Fifth-year senior defensive back Marcellus Saint ran an interception back inside the 10-yard line before Wilkins punched in an eight-yard touchdown.
Mangel and Bowie picked up right where they left off from the first half as Mangel’s first pass of the third quarter was a 65-yard strike to Bowie.
Concord got a safety on a bad snap on a punt to take lead the lead to 40-0. Rago hit another 38-yard field goal, and Wilkins slipped his way into the end zone on a two-yard rush in the waning second of the third quarter to wrap up the scoring for the Maroon and Gray.
While CU’s offense was collecting 529 yards of offense, the Mountain Lions’ defense stymied ABU (0-10, 0-9 MEC) to 116 yards on the afternoon, including Concord limiting the Battlers to nine yards in the first half.
The 116 yards established a new single-game program low for a Concord defense, eclipsing the 138 yards that the 2012 Mountain Lions surrendered against Fairmont State.
CU collected five sacks to tie a season high while racking up 13 tackles for loss.
Junior defensive lineman Tyree Martin had six total tackles in the game that included 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Graduate defensive lineman Sayrend Musgrove added 1.5 sacks. Graduate linebacker Ty Maust had a game-best 13 tackles (10 solo).
Mangel finished the game 24-for-45 with 340 yards and three touchdowns. On his second touchdown of the afternoon, Mangel surpassed Brian Novak’s single-season touchdown record of 33 from 2014. Bowie broke a tie with Thomas Mayo in touchdown receptions for a single-season as he caught his 15th, 16th and 17th touchdowns. Bowie finished with 15 receptions for 229 yards.
Wilkins went over 1,000 yards rushing with 136 yards Saturday and three touchdowns.
Concord concludes the regular season at UNC-Pembroke 4 p.m. November 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.