ATHENS — The Concord University athletic department placed 56 spring sports athletes on academic honors for 2002, including Academic All-Conference and Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
During the the fall semester, the conference recognized 64 Concord University student-athletes for their academic work, bringing the year’s total to 120 overall.
For the spring semester, the Mountain Lions placed 20 men’s and women’s athletes on the Academic All-Conference roster.
Those honorees included Caleb Hare, Joanthony Hernandez, Adam Linkous, Logan Morrison, Nathan Neff, Andrew Neff and Keith Reed of the Concord baseball team; Brandon Kennedy of the Mountain Lion’s men’s basketball team; Adam Tolliver of the men’s tennis team; and Cedric Drennen, Ryan Muse and Jason Weitzel of the men’s track and field team/
Heading up women’s MEC Academic All-Conference selections were Emilee Beggs and Hannah Loy of the women’s basketball team; Darby Fitzpatrick, Laura Thompson and Jenna Witt; Monica Hutchins and Allison King of the women’s tennis team and Aidan Payton of the women’s track and field team.
Mountain Lions athletes making the Commissioner’s Honor Roll included: Brandon Bayne, Caleb Dangerfield, Chance Davis, Michael Dupont, Juan Fortique, Ryan Fralin, Richard Ortiz, John Osteen, Fernando Rodriguez , Zach Saryeldin and Anthony Stehlin (baseball), Jake Hamilton and David Mulumba (men’s basketball), Derek Farley (men’s tennis), Daniel Baldwin, Micah Bates, Cooper Brady, Riley Griffith, Nate Leichner, Isaac Prather and Brett Strickland (men’s track and field), Skylar Jenkins, Jolie Privett and Sarah Thompson (softball), Jazz Blankenship, Savannah Dunford, Riley Fitzwater, Ashton, Funderburg, Madison May, Gracie Robinson and Morgan Thomas (women’s basketball), Emily Hendricks and Carrie Zeigler (women’s tennis) and Jackie Endy, Briana Parsons and Kiersten Shrader.
To receive Academic All-Conference, a student-athlete must have had at least a 3.7 GPA.
To be on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, an athlete is required to have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.69.
