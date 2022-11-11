ATHENS — With one football game left in Concord University’s regular season, a narrow path exists for the Mountain Lions to make the NCAA football postseason.
For coach Dave Walker, however, there’s only one part of that equation he can control — having CU prepared to defeat UNC-Pembroke this Saturday on the North Carolina coastal plain.
Walker said at a Wednesday press conference that for his players, a postseason berth is “something that they talk about. I really don’t talk about it a whole lot.”
“We kind of control our own destiny,” he said. “It doesn’t matter, if we don’t take care of business this weekend.”
“Right now, all we need to be focused on is just taking care of the job at hand. and then, if we get selected, we get selected. If we don’t, we don’t. We don’t have any control over it, so I’m not going to worry about it a whole lot.”
To make its playoff selections, the NCAA uses the rankings of a panel monitoring Division II programs in Super Region One, which includes most of the eastern United States. Concord (8-2) is eighth in this week’s poll; the top seven in the next poll make the postseason field.
In Pennsylvania, seventh-ranked Gannon (8-2) hosts Shippensburg (4-6) on Saturday, while in the West Virginia mountains, sixth-place Notre Dame College (8-2) takes on Alderson-Broaddus (0-10).
Walker said, “Obviously, we can use some help. But, if we’re able to win, and if somebody in front of us were to happen to get knocked off, I think that would definitely get us in.
“But who knows? It’s my understanding (that) teams have lost and moved up in rankings before.”
Home field advantage has been kind to the Braves of UNC-P (5-5), who are 4-0 this season at their home venue, Grace P. Johnson Field.
“Unfortunately, we’ve got to go down there,” Walker said.
“It’s really important for us to travel well. … When you’ve got to make those long road trips, they can wear on you.”
“We’re definitely going to have our hands full on Saturday,” he said. “They’re very talented; they’re a good football team. … I think their record’s a little misleading.”
Braves quarterback Josh Johnson has thrown for 1,844 yards and 10 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He has carried the football 95 times and scored eight touchdowns on the ground. In all, the UNC-P offense has generated 1,562 rushing yards, averaging 3.7 yards per attempt.
Walker said Jones “can hurt you with his arms or his legs. They run the ball really well. They’re really balanced. and they play really good defense.”
Concord counters with an attack that has scored 38 or more points in each of its past five games. Walker said, “Being able to score just gives the whole team confidence, to know that no matter what the other team does, we’re going to be able to answer the call and respond.”
“I think the offense and the defense, they kind of feed off of each other. When our defense is playing really well, our offense gets excited, and when our offense is playing well, the defense enjoys that as well.”
He said the CU defense “played really well last week, and I think they’ve gotten better in the last couple of weeks as well – overcoming some injuries and getting some guys back. That’s been huge for us.”
In last Saturday’s home finale, a 50-13 drubbing of Alderson-Broaddus, the Concord defense recorded 13 tackles for loss of yardage and held A-B to a third-down conversion rate of 1-for-14. The defense set a new Concord record for fewest yards allowed in a game (116).
Linebacker Ty Maust leads the Mountain East Conference with 108 tackles, 64 of them solo.
The CU offense continues to set other school records. Jarod Bowie set new single-season marks last week for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Quarterback Jack Mangel now has 35 touchdown passes in 2022 and a new record for completed passes in a season (252).
Mangel and Bowie are the most potent combination for aerial touchdowns in NCAA Division II this year. Bowie is tops nationally in receiving touchdowns (17) and yards (1,561), while Mangel has passed for a division-best 3,296 yards and 35 TDs through the air.
Concord has already clinched the school’s first winning football season since 2014.
The upswing in the program’s fortunes, boosted by a 4-0 start, has made the season seem to zip by, Walker said.
“When you’re having success, it goes by a lot faster than it does when you’re not having success,” the head coach said.
“It’s hard to believe that we’re already here, the last game of the regular season. Hopefully, we can finish up the way we started.”
