ATHENS — This is finals week is at Concord University, and the men’s basketball team passed a big test of their own on Tuesday night with an 86-83 win over the nationally-ranked Fairmont State Falcons.
At his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Concord coach Todd May said wins over top-20 programs are “few and far between. It’s never easy. … but we were able to find a way.”
The Falcons (5-2) came in ranked 19th in the national poll of NCAA Division II schools. They got there through an aggressive attack that at times looked more like football than the hardwood sport.
May said his team answered that challenge with “a lot of toughness, a lot of togetherness.”
JJ Harper led the Mountain Lions (6-3) to their fourth straight win with a career-best 20 points off the bench. Amare Smith added 18 points and Ethan Heller had 17 points and seven rebounds. Daniel Rahama added nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Fairmont State’s Isaiah Sanders sank 5 of 11 of his three-point tries for 26 points.
Concord rolled to an early 29-13 lead which turned into a tie game due to a 19-3 run by the Falcons. Concord weathered the storm and at one point scored eight straight points to craft a 44-38 halftime lead.
The home team led by 14 points with 11:38 left, but Fairmont State did not go quietly. The Falcons cut the deficit to 83-81 with 15 seconds remaining. Tariq Woody then missed a pair of free throws that would have tied the game again.
Concord wrapped up the win with three foul shots by Rahama and Jordan Wooden.
May said he knew Fairmont State “is always going to fight to the end.”
“We knew it was going to come down to the last possession,” the coach said. “We fouled, up 2. Luckily, the guy missed both free throws — and I attribute a lot of that to our crowd.”
“I thought we had a tremendous crowd for a finals-week game. I think that was huge, making a little bit of noise and being in the game, as the guy missed two free throws.”
May said that Fairmont State was “a really good team” that employed “full man (defense and) presses for the full 40 minutes, and for our guys to turn (the ball over) only 10 times, that was key in the game.”
“I feel like, this win streak, we’ve really shared the basketball and our assist numbers have gone up and our turnovers have stayed pretty low. Defensively, we’re always going to be there, and … I feel like our offense is starting to catch up, now.”
The coach said another key in Tuesday’s victory was Concord’s offensive rebounding. In the first half, CU had 10 offensive boards and converted them into 18 second-chance points.
In the women’s game on Tuesday, the Falcons took a 78-69 win. Concord (2-6) took a 25-20 lead near the midpoint of the first half, then went five minutes without scoring. Fairmont Sate (6-2) led 36-32 at halftime and stayed ahead throughout the fourth quarter.
Concord head coach Tesla Southcott said her team “fought to the end. We cut it to three, late, but we could not get a stop to turn the corner.”
“The last two games, we’ve played with a lot more energy and intensity,” she said.
Bluefield High alumna Jaisah Smith scored a season-best 18 points for Concord, while freshman Hannah Perdue, a PikeView grad, and Maddie Ratcliff each had eight points.
Fairmont State’s Alyssa DeAngelo, the second-leading scorer in the Mountain East Conference, had just two points at halftime but came on strong to finish with a team-high 17. The Falcons turned the ball over 20 times but out-rebounded their hosts 50 to 41.
Southcott said, “My kids put up a good fight. Fairmont has a really good team right now. (Their) kids play extremely hard. They hit the boards (and) they hit a couple more shots than we did.”
She said about Concord’s fan support for home games, “You’re always going to find that in the Carter Center, no matter who we’re playing.”
The Mountain Lions play their last conference games of 2022 on Saturday in Maryland, against another set of Falcons, the teams from Frostburg State University.
Southcott said about the women’s encounter, “I think it’ll be a great game. I think it’ll come down to … who’s going to finish the shots down the stretch, who’s going to make the plays.”
“We’ll always be in games, as hard and as intense as my kids play, but whether they finish the play will be what matters in the wins-and-loss column.”
May said that his men’s team will “be prepared” for a Frostburg team “that’s athletic and long.”
The Mountain Lions are 4-1 in away games this season.
“We’ve been pretty good on the road. We’ve just got to have that same mentality, and play with that same chip (on our shoulder) that we played in our other away games … and take care of business,” May said.
