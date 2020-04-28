ATHENS — The Concord University men’s basketball team has added Matt Weir as the fourth member of this year’s recruiting class.
Weir joins fellow signees Jordan Wooden, Brian Collier and Da’Vion Moore
Weir, who hails from New Concord, Ohio, is a 6-0 guard who played his High School basketball at John Glenn High School.
Weir’s most recent stop came in the way of a season played at Nova Southeastern under former West Liberty head coach Jim Crutchfield. He averaged 4.8 points per game. Weir played for two seasons at Division I Purdue Fort Wayne During the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, Weir averaged 6.0 points per game At Air Force Prep Academy, Weir averaged 18 points and six assists per game while canning 46 percent of his three-point attempts. In high school Weir helped John Glenn to a Division II State Championship in the spring of 2016.
“Matt Weir is an experienced, high IQ, shot-making guard that will bring toughness, leadership and high level competitiveness to our program,” said CU head coach Todd May.
