Earnestine Dalton Landreth, 87, of Bluefield, WV, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Princeton Community Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell. Friends may call prior, from 5:30-7:00. For the comple…