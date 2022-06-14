ATHENS— Concord University head men's basketball coach Todd May has announced the addition of three players to the class of 2022.
The signings of Evan Colucci, Zavion Johnson and Grant Williams brings the men's basketball recruiting class to eight for 2022.
Colucci, a Westside product from Oceana, is a 5-foot-10 guard who averaged 17.9 points per game and 19.1 ppg during his junior and senior years, respectively. An All-State honorable mention pick as a senior, during his career Colucci hit 123 3-point goals and finished just shy of 800 career points.
Johnson, 5-11 guard from Huntington, averated 21 ppg during his senior season at Huntington St. Josephs. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per outing during a senior season where he helped lead his team to the Class A state semifinals. He was named to the Class A All-State second team.
Williams , a 6-3 guard from Marion, Va., averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds per game during his senior season with the Scarlet Hurricanes. His single game scoring high was 48 points versus Ridgeview in late February. He is a Class 2A All-State second team selection.
