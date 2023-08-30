ATHENS — The Concord University men’s cross country team has been picked to finish third in the Mountain East Conference this season behind Davis & Elkins (second) and the University of Charleston (first).
The Mountain Lions, who returned to the NCAA Division II National Championship Meet for the second straight season last year, begins competition at the Virginia Tech Invite on Friday.
Top returning runners include All-Atlantic Region honorees Preston Prather (senior) and Logan Zuchelli (junior) to the Mountain Lion top seven. Also returning are Ethan Board (junior) and Alex Watty (Grad), both of whom were on Concord’s national meet team in 2022. Sophomore Alex Irvin was Concord’s eighth man last season while junior Zach Wilson threatened to break into the top seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.