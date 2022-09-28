NEW ORLEANS — The Concord University men’s cross country team remained third in the latest edition of the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association Atlantic Region Poll that was released Tuesday afternoon.
The top five stayed the same from two weeks ago with Charleston, Edinboro and Concord making up the top three. Davis & Elkins and Shippensburg completed the front half of the poll.
Slippery Rock was the biggest mover as it jumped from nine to six. West Liberty moved up a spot to seventh. Indiana (Pa.) was eighth, Kutztown was ninth and Lock Haven slid from sixth to 10th to complete the rankings.
Concord will go head-to-head with Davis & Elkins, IUP, Lock Haven and Shippensburg Friday at the Paul Short Run on the campus of Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The race is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.