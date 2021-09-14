ATHENS — The Concord University men’s cross country team is ranked fourth in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA) Atlantic Regional Poll.
The Concord University women’s cross country team is ranked eighth in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association Atlantic Regional Poll, the organization released Tuesday afternoon.
The Concord men dropped one spot from third to fourth from the preseason rankings released by the USTFCCCA.
Charleston stayed atop the polled followed by Edinboro, West Liberty, Concord and Shippensburg, Davis & Elkins, Lock Haven, Indiana (Pa.), Slippery Rock and Kutztown.
The Mountain Lions have collected a pair of second-place finishes in their two meets this season—finishing as the runners-up at the Charleston Invite and the Virginia Tech Alumni Invite.
Concord will have a week off from competition before racing at the Queens City Invite September 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The top four teams from the women’s preseason poll remained unchanged with Edinboro, Davis & Elkins, Seton Hill and Charleston claiming those spots. Slippery Rock was fifth followed by Lock Haven, Gannon, Concord, Bloomsburg and Shippensburg.
The Mountain Lions moved up two spots from the initial poll released by the USTFCCCA.
Concord finished second in the season-opening meet at Charleston followed by a sixth-place finish at the Division I-heavy Virginia Tech Alumni Invite.
Concord is off from competition this week, but returns to the course at Queens City Invite September 24 in Charlotte.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.