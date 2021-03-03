ATHENS — A familiar and formidable challenge faces the men’s basketball team of Concord University on Friday in Wheeling, taking on nationally ranked West Liberty in the quarterfinals of the Mountain East Conference Tournament.
For the third straight season, and the fourth time in six years, the two programs will meet in the MEC postseason brackets.
Concord head coach Todd May said in a Tuesday press conference, “There’s a lot of familiarity with our programs. It’s always a pretty good game. We know each other, inside and out.”
“It’s going to be a tough environment,” May said about the game at WesBanco Arena in downtown Wheeling. “West Liberty is eight miles up the hill, so I imagine they’ll have the majority of the crowd, like they always do when we play them up there.”
Concord (9-7) defeated Davis & Elkins 107-100 in double overtime on Monday in Athens in a tournament play-in game to earn its trip to Wheeling. The Lions recorded a season-best 21 assists and went 11 for 25 from behind the 3-point arc.
Malik Johnson, averaging 17.6 points per game for Concord, scored a career-best 29 points and became the 40th Concord player to reach 1,000 points. Guard Ethan Heller had a career-high six 3-point goals and 28 points, plus six of Concord’s 21 assists.
Liam Evans added 21 points, marking the first time in May’s five-year stint as head coach that three of his players exceeded 20 points in the same game.
Monday’s win “should give us confidence,” May said, “but at the same time, each game is its own entity. So we’ve got to come in prepared.”
The Hilltoppers (13-3) are on a nine-game winning streak, scoring in triple digits in seven of those games. West Liberty came in 22nd nationally in the current NCAA Division II poll.
Dalton Bolon and Pat Robinson III are both scoring better than 20 points per game for West Liberty. Point guard Luke Dyer has 71 assists to just 15 turnovers, the top ratio in the circuit.
While West Liberty’s scoring average (105.9) is by far the best in Division II, Concord’s defense is second best in the Mountain East Conference. The Mountain Lions give up an average of 76.3 points per game.
The Hilltoppers out-rebound opponents by an average of 11 boards per game, and lead the Mountain East in shots blocked, with 57 in 16 games. They also top the conference in assists and steals.
On Jan. 20, Concord toppled WL from the unbeaten ranks, and from a No. 4 national ranking, with a 91-83 victory in Athens.
“They’re going to put a lot of pressure on you on the offensive and defensive end,” May said. “They’re a different team than when they came down here in January; we’re a different team as well.
“I think it’ll be a pretty good game, but we’ve got to make sure that we’re locked in and focused on the defensive end to try and get as many stops as we can, because they’re going to come downhill and put a lot of pressure on you.”
He said, “We’re getting in a better flow, offensively, just with guys making shots. (West Liberty is) sharing the ball a lot more, (recording) higher assist rates “¦. and more 3-point shots made than they were earlier in the season.”
The postseason experience of the veteran players on the CU roster should be a help, May said.
“A majority of our guys in our rotation have played in the arena, have won a game in the arena — sometimes more than one,” he said. “I think having an older, experienced team, that’ll definitely help us in that situation.”
“Our chemistry and our togetherness right now is very, very good, and we’re going to need that, going up against West Liberty, for sure.”
May said that this year’s tournament organizers, mindful of the coronavirus pandemic, are “going to try to create a bubble up there (in Wheeling).”
But the big bonus for the players, he said, is the league’s decision to allow family members to be among the limited attendees in the arena.
“That’ll be beneficial,” May said. “Our guys, some of them have been down here (in Athens) since we got back in December, and haven’t had a chance to see their families, so I know our guys are looking forward to that.”
Game time is set for 2 p.m. Friday. All men’s and women’s tournament games will be live-streamed via the Mountain East Conference web platform and the schools’ athletics websites.
The Concord women, after defeating nationally-ranked Glenville State 97-86 on Saturday, will play Wheeling University at 8 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal game at Wheeling. It’s a “matchup we’re looking forward to,” said CU head coach Kenny Osborne.
He said about his squad, “If they’re mentally into the game, which means they’ll be physically into the game, we can compete with about anybody. We proved that we can do it.”
A lot of attention will be trained on the teams’ senior post players. Both Concord’s Riley Fitzwater and Wheeling’s Lilly Ritz were named first-team all-conference players on Tuesday. It was the first top-rank selection for the 6-foot-4 Fitzwater, while the 6-foot-1 Ritz was a repeat selection.
Fitzwater leads Division II in blocks per game (4.4) and field-goal accuracy (68.7%), and her 21 points per game is 11th nationally. Ritz is the division’s top rebounder (17.6 per game) and her average of 24.9 points per outing is third in Division II. She reached the 1,000-point plateau on Saturday for the Cardinals of Wheeling (8-8).
Osborne said the matchup features “maybe two of the best (post players) in the country.” That could create a stalemate, or a “wash,” under the basket, he said.
“We’ll have to make sure that our other players step up to the challenge,” said the Concord coach.
Maggie Guynn, a junior guard from Pearisburg, earned second-team all-Mountain East honors on Tuesday. She ranks 12th in the conference in three categories — scoring (13.7 points per game), field-goal rate (43.1%) and assists per game (2.9).
In her last four games, Guynn has averaged 5.2 assists and 19.2 points per game, connecting on 28 of 50 shots from the field and 52.9% from 3-point range.
Concord (9-6) gives up 66.3 points per outing, third best in the conference, and its field-goal defense of 34.7% ranks 16th nationally. The Mountain Lions’ defense against 3-point attempts is sixth best in Division II.
It’s the third straight year for the CU women to make the tournament semifinal round. It will be the sixth college playoff game for Fitzwater and Tamra Scott, and the fifth for Guynn, Maggie Robinson and Keely Lundy.
“They know how to get ready for a tournament,” Osborne said. “They’ve got to show the way.”
