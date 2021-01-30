ATHENS — Redemption may be at hand for the basketball teams of Concord University.
After both the men’s and women’s teams posted a loss in their most recent games, the Mountain Lions welcome conference foe Frostburg State to Athens this afternoon for a women’s and men’s doubleheader at the Carter Center.
The men’s team was the talk of the Mountain East Conference on Jan. 20 when Concord thrashed West Liberty 91-83 in Athens, knocking off a previously-unbeaten team that was ranked fourth in NCAA Division II hoops.
The upset of West Liberty was “a great win,” May said, but it alters the way future opponents look at the Mountain Lions. He has told his team, “Now, you understand … you’re going to get everybody’s best shot.”
The first opportunity came a week ago, and resulted in a Concord loss to Alderson-Broaddus, 75-66, on CU’s home court.
May said, “We just didn’t have the same energy” against the Battlers of A-B. “We just kind of emptied our tank and didn’t have a lot left.”
“The guys were not happy with their performance on Saturday,” he said. “We’re not going to make excuses.”
Even after the most recent loss — continuing a pattern of win one, lose one — Concord is one of eight schools receiving votes in this week’s Division II regional men’s basketball media poll conducted by D2SIDA.
The men of Frostburg State (2-4) have lost three of their past four games. The Bobcats from Maryland are last in the Mountain East Conference in defense, allowing 96 points per game and letting opponents score on 49.8 percent of their field-goal tries.
But on the scoring offense chart, Concord (3-3) is currently last in points per game (70.7), though they give up just 74.2 points on average. The Athenians are tied for first in the league in rebounding defense but are sixth in overall rebounding margin (plus 1.3).
May said he’s “comfortable with where our defense is,” but is looking for improvement from his troops in rebounding, free throw shooting and turnover-to-assist ratio.
Frostburg State is getting 22.8 points and nine steals per game from Agyel Edwards, a 5-foot-11 guard, though he has 24 of his team’s 82 turnovers through six games.
Leading the way for Concord is senior Malik Johnson. The Wytheville, Va., resident is shooting 47% from the floor, generating 16.3 points per outing, while grabbing 23 rebounds and dishing 22 assists so far this season.
May said, “Malik has done an unbelievable job (as a team leader) not only through his actions, but verbally. … He’s a pretty grounded young man.”
The coach remarked that Johnson “can play multiple positions.” May’s advice to him has been, “Don’t try to do too much. … He has to take what the defense is giving him.”
David Mulumba, one of Concord’s top rebounders and a 3-point threat, has returned to active status to give May more options on the floor.
The Concord coaching staff will be promoting “Suits and Sneakers Week” today, a nationwide effort to raise funds and awareness about the fight against cancer, arranged in conjunction with the American Cancer Society.
The Concord women begin today’s action at 2 p.m. by taking on a Frostburg State squad that has lost five games in a row.
“It’s a game where we’ve got to be ready to play,” head coach Kenny Osborne said. Addressing the need for constant effort from start to finish, he said, “We’re getting closer to playing 40 (minutes per game).”
Concord (3-3) beat West Liberty after getting out to a 19-2 early lead, then hit the road and lost in overtime to a good Fairmont State team on Wednesday, 90-85.
Concord’s Riley Fitzwater continues to place near the top in stat categories. The 6-foot-4 senior leads all of NCAA Division II in field-goal percentage (72.46%), and her 32 blocked shots this season is second most. Through five games, she was third in rebounding in the Mountain East with 65 boards, and the fifth-leading scorer at 21.2 points per game.
Fairmont State tried a zone defense to bracket Fitzwater, a tactic that Osborne expects to see more often. “They played a ton of zone on Saturday,” he said.
Maggie Guynn is providing 13.8 points per game for CU. The Mountain Lions are also getting lots of production from freshman guards Jaisah Smith and Maddie Ratcliff.
“After Christmas, those two really stood out,” Osborne said. “The team has really accepted it.”
As a team, Concord is ranked 15th nationally in Division II for defense against field-goal attempts, allowing a success rate of only 33.6 percent.
Frostburg State (2-5) is getting beaten by an average of 16.3 points per game. Morgan Dombroski is the only Bobcat averaging in double-figure scoring, posting 16.7 points per outing.
