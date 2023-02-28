ATHENS — With their respective openers in the Mountain East Conference basketball tournament coming up on Wednesday , the head coaches of the Concord basketball programs discussed their prospects Monday.
The seventh seed Mountain Lions women will play eighth seed Notre Dame at noon Wednesday at Wheeling’s WesBanco Arena. The eighth-seeded Mountain Lions men face off against ninth seed Alderson-Broaddus at 8:15 Wednesday at the same venue.
Men’s Basketball Coach Todd May said that the Battlers presented two challenges to his team.
“They have two bigs who have given us trouble this year. One of them, Jalen Collins, got hurt Wednesday and we’re not sure whether he’ll play against us. If he does, they’ll have a match-up advantage since we play 6-4, 6-5, 6-6 and 6-7 up front, which hurt us in the double-overtime game they played here. If he’s not there, they have a more traditional four guard lineup,” May said.
“They are a team which has gotten better as the year went,” he added.
As for the tournament atmosphere at WesBanco, May said, “Last year, we played Charleston and came within a possession, maybe two, of tying the game. We have a number of veterans who can help the newcomers with the experience. The arena isn’t one which we play in during the season so we’re not as familiar with it. We’ll try to stick to our regular routine of a walk-through and a team dinner.”
May said the team had improved its rebounding since A-B got 16 offensive rebounds in the double-overtime game. Concord has also improved its shot selection and offensive cohesion. Accordingly, the Mountain Lions will have to continue these trends plus shoot better from the free-throw line.
As for the Concord women, head coach Tesla Southcott said her team’s recent play against the MEC’s top two teams — which resulted in a 1-1 split — gave her team an emotional boost.
“We’re going to have our hands full against Notre Dame. They have four scorers led by Noelle Winters and we’ve developed sort of a rivalry with them since they knocked us out of last year’s tournament,” she said.
Southcott added, “I like where we are. We’ve beaten them twice. We have a lot of key players from last year’s tournament who remember that game and they passed that on to our younger players.”
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
