ATHENS — Concord’s basketball teams will try to get back in the saddle today in West Virginia’s capital city.
The women and men in maroon and gray must attempt to put a pair of early-week losses behind them when they face the high-flying Golden Eagles of the University of Charleston.
The Concord men (10-6, 7-4 Mountain East Conference) have embarked on a four-game road swing that began with an 84-68 loss on Monday at Salem University.
Todd May, CU’s head coach, said on Tuesday morning, “We were really good in the first half, and struggled in the second half. They had two big runs, and (we) couldn’t find a way, offensively or defensively, to get that run stopped. … Usually, our team responds in those situations.”
“I was a little frustrated with that, but (we) can’t hang our heads. We’ve got to turn around and get ready – in one day – to play a really, really good Charleston team. It’s always tough going up there.”
Charleston (12-5, 9-2) will be going for its eighth straight win. The Golden Eagles have allowed an average of 71.9 points to opponents, best in the Mountain East. UC defeated Concord 82-77 in November in Athens.
May said, “We had a lot of good looks, we just didn’t make them here, the first time (we played them), at home. So we’ve got to make sure we take advantage of those opportunities, and put the ball in the basket (on Wednesday).”
“We’ve got to be aggressive,” he said. “Going on the road, you’ve got to be 8 to 10 points better (than your baseline output, and) put yourself in position to get off to a good start.”
That begins with “getting back to being tough and gritty on the defensive end,” May said.
He talked about an internal stat the team keeps, which he calls “our brick system,” in which a “brick” is three defensive stops in a row.
“Those have been in the two-to-three range per game, and our goal is eight,” he said. “So we’re not defending at a high enough level, and we’ve got to get back to that.”
On Monday, Concord received a No. 9 ranking in the Division II Atlantic regional rankings.
“It’s good to get that recognition, but you have to keep it in perspective,” May said. “I heard a couple of guys talking about it (on Monday). It’s good for the fans, it’s good for them, it’s good for our program.
“But at the same time, our task at hand was Salem, it wasn’t about us being ranked ninth in the region. I thought that kind of clouded (the goal) a little bit there, and didn’t put our focus where it needed to be.”
“It’s good recognition, but it means nothing when the ball goes up. I mean, if anything, it puts a bigger target on our back – that teams are going to come after us, a little bit harder than maybe they would have (otherwise).
“So you’ve got to handle those expectations, and handle those accolades in a positive way. and that’s a work in progress for us, for sure.”
Concord’s Daniel Rahama tops the league in rebounding, averaging 10 per game, and is ninth in scoring, at 16.4 points per outing.
May said, “He’s had a good run (lately) of putting the ball in the basket. I’m sure they’re going to center on him, and try to take him away. and other guys are going to have to step up.”
The Concord coach was asked about the Golden Eagles’ Tyler Eberhart, who already has 16 blocks, 115 rebounds, and an average of 13.1 points per contest.
“He presents some challenges,” May said. “And we just have to make sure we have our guys prepared for what he’s going to do, and for what we need to do to take it away.”
• • •
The women’s game, tipping off at 5:30, pits Concord (5-10) against a squad representing Charleston (13-3) that has won all seven of its home games this season. The Golden Eagles have allowed a conference-best average of just 62 points to opponents.
The Mountain Lions then travel to play nationally-ranked Glenville State, the defending champs of Division II, on Saturday.
Concord head coach Tesla Southcott said, “Facing two of the top programs in our conference, (after) a Monday game, I think we’ve got a tough challenge ahead.”
Her team’s defense could tip the tilt in Concord’s favor, she said.
“You’ve got to make them work hard for every possession,” Southcott said. “I think if we do that, we’ll have our chances to be in both games and (to) win both games.”
Monday’s game ended with a 71-55 home loss to UVa-Wise. Southcott said her team “came out with a lot of energy” for that game, but trailed 35-21 at halftime. In the third quarter CU put together a 12-1 scoring run, but UVa-Wise countered the threat.
Southcott said that during the run, “(Our players) were really sharing the basketball really well, I thought they were attacking gaps very well and, defensively, we were getting stops.”
“Our offense is better when we’re getting stops,” she said. “We’re going to play the kids that are efficient on both ends of the floor. … We’re going to hold them accountable.”
Charleston and Concord are second and third, respectively, in rebounding margin this season.
CU freshman Abbie Smith leads Concord’s scoring with 11.5 points per game. Charleston’s Dakota Reeves is the new owner of the school’s record for 3-point baskets – male or female.
