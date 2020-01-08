ATHENS — A team that puts up plenty of points awaits the Concord University men’s basketball team as they return to action off of their holiday break this evening in the Carter Center.
West Liberty’s Hilltoppers (9-3, 4-2 Mountain East) have reached triple-figure scoring in eight of their 12 games so far this season. Their average of 103.8 points per game is second best in NCAA Division II. Relying on a high-energy press, West Liberty leads the division in steals, averaging 13.4 per game.
Concord (4-7, 2-4) is well aware of the statistics, and has come back to campus in shape to defend its home court, head coach Todd May said on Tuesday.
“You’ve got to give our guys credit,” he said. “When we got back in the gym on January second, the guys were in really good shape. You could tell they had worked on their game over break.”
“(West Liberty) plays with a unique style with their press, and how fast they play offensively, so it’s going to be a big challenge for us,” the coach said. “They throw 10 guys at you, they play with an unbelievable pace on the offensive end.”
“I told (our players) when we got back, ‘When you guys want to be engaged, and you want to be locked in and you want to be focused and you want to do it, you’re one of the better defensive teams in the conference.’ Hopefully that team shows up (Wednesday) night.”
Concord is allowing 80.3 points per game. In its last previous game in Athens, the Mountain Lions limited Frostburg State to a 37.1 percent success rate from the floor in a four-point loss. For the season so far, CU has allowed opponents to make 45.6 percent of its tries.
In recent years, Concord and West Liberty have competed in some memorable contests, with CU at times upsetting the Hilltoppers when they were ranked in the national top 25.
“It’s always a competitive game.” May said. “Our guys know what’s coming, and what team’s rolling in here. When you have a team with that much name recognition, I hope that gives them a little more motivation to come out and play well (Wednesday).”
“It all comes down to making shots. With how we try to attack it, with their press and the things they do … if we make shots, we’ll be in the game. If not, it’ll be a long night for us.”
Rebounding will also help determine to the outcome. West Liberty has a rebounding margin of plus-8.8, second best in the Mountain East Conference.
Concord’s leading rebounder during the fall, Simun Kovac, left the team to play ball in his native Bosnia. May said the Mountain Lions are now adopting a “rebound-by-committee” approach.
“When Simun was out there, guys could get away with maybe not boxing out as well as they needed to, because he would go get (the rebound),” May said. “Now it’s more of an emphasis of putting a body on a body when a shot goes up.”
“It has been an emphasis in practice to make sure we take care of that.”
That is paramount against West Liberty’s offensive tendencies.
“When a shot goes up, they’re going to the rim,” May said about the Northern Panhandle squad. “They send all five guys to the glass, so you’ve got make sure you meet them outside the paint.”
“Our goal (Wednesday) night is to try to keep them somewhere between 10 and 15 (offensive rebounds),” the coach said. “If we can do that, it’ll help. But if you give them second-chance opportunities, it’s going to make for a long night, because they are so aggressive on the offensive end.”
It has been one month since CU picked up a win in men’s basketball. Concord dropped home contests to Fairmont and Frostburg State in Athens, and turned around the day after the Frostburg game and played an exhibition at the University of Akron.
May said on Tuesday, “Time kind of heals all wounds. It being so long ago, it’s just kind of forgotten.”
“We’ve played a really tough schedule. Guys still have a belief and understanding of what we’re trying to get accomplished here and what we’re trying to get done — and they’re continuing to be ‘bought in.’ And as long as they do that, we’ll have a chance this year.”
For Concord to turn around its season, the players must concentrate on “re-establishing our defensive identity,” May said.
“The motto of our program is ‘Grit.’ We talk about it every day. It’s every day, we break it down, grit and toughness. We need to get back to that.
“We’ve got the personnel. We’ve got the people to do it. It’s just a matter of going out and finding a way to get it done. … If we’re focused, we’re locked in on getting stops and defending the way we need to do it, I think we’ll be OK here in the second semester.”
He said the team returned on the day after New Year’s “with a lot of confidence,” and the group’s practices have reinforced its readiness.
“I don’t think confidence is going to be an issue,” he said. “Hopefully, if we can come in and shoot it well, and defend and try to keep them at a reasonable level, I think it’ll come down to a game that’s going to be (decided) in the last four minutes there.”
• • •
The Concord women (8-3, 5-1 MEC) return to action having won six of their last seven games, not counting a loss in an exhibition game on Saturday at UNC – Greensboro. The Concordians will take on West Liberty (6-6, 2-4) to begin this evening’s conference doubleheader.
“They’re going to shoot a lot of threes,” CU head coach Kenny Osborne said about the Hilltoppers. “They’ve got the best 3-point shooter in the country in Morgan Brunner. So we’re going to have our hands full.”
Concord’s only senior, Madison May, has the top scoring average in the Mountain East, averaging 23.1 points per game. She is second in assists and seventh in rebounding.
Junior Riley Fitzwater is by far the MEC’s leader in blocks, with an average of four per game. The 6-foot-4 center is third among the league’s rebounders.
As a team, the Mountain Lions have the best field-goal percentage (49.1) and the best defense against opponent’s field goals (allowing 35.3 percent success).
Brunner, a senior, is producing 21.1 points per contest for West Liberty and is tops in NCAA Division II in 3-point shots made per game (4.33) and in free-throw shooting, converting 47 of 49 chances this season. As a team, WLU is sinking 75 percent of its foul shots.
The Concord starting five is currently in a bit of flux. Guard Keely Lundy hurt her knee on Dec. 14 in a win over Frostburg State and it is unsure how long she will be out. More medical advice is pending, Osborne said, “but she’ll still be out a couple more weeks — if we get her back at all.”
Freshman Jazz Blankenship got her first collegiate start in a road victory on Dec. 18 against Salem University, and scored nine points, all on 3-point baskets, in 30 minutes of game action.
That 11-point victory in Salem capped off a strong fall campaign for CU.
“We ended up 3-0 going into the break, so we felt pretty good about that,” Osborne said, adding that In today’s game, “We’ve got to play ourselves back into a rhythm, and play ourselves back into a little bit of shape, and I think we’ll be OK from there.”
West Liberty is fond of putting four or five guards on the floor at the same time, which opens the possibility of an interesting chess match as CU interfaces with that kind of lineup.
“it’s going to be a battle of the wills,” Osborne said. “Do we leave Fitzwater in, and have her try to guard a guard? And if we do, all of a sudden they’re going to have to use a guard to guard our 6-foot-4 post player. So we’ll see how it goes as the game unfolds.”
Even more interesting is the subplot of how last season ended for the two schools. Concord, with a program-record 23 wins, was passed over in favor of West Liberty (then 21-10) for an at-large spot in the NCAA Division II tournament field.
Osborne said, “As I told the kids (Monday), with West Liberty, I think we had two more wins than they did last year, and they made the NCAA tournament and we didn’t. And they beat us here; we won up there but they beat us here.
“I said, ‘You’ve got to come in with a chip on your shoulder.’
“West Liberty is going to come in and play hard, and they shoot the ball so well, but as long as we have a great effort out of the gate, and not be sluggish. That’s my concern, right now.”
He said, “I want to see great effort (and to) be mentally focused.”
A couple of keys to the contest are West Liberty’s “man defense, and getting matched up on our transition defense,” Osborne said. “They’re going to fly down the floor and (we’ve) got to find Brunner, we’ve got to find (Taylor) Johnson.”
Noting WLU’s success shooting 3-pointers, Osborne is emphasizing defense on the perimeter, and rebounding inside.
But the big picture is even simpler, Osborne told his team.
“I tell them, if they take care of business … everything takes care of itself,” he said.
