ATHENS — The 50-year-old gym at Concord University must be looking pretty nice to the Mountain Lion basketball teams right about now.
After playing six of their first seven games on the road, the Concord men (4-3) get to remain in Athens for conference contests with Notre Dame College on Saturday afternoon and Fairmont State on Tuesday.
The women’s team from Athens (1-5) is looking for consistency and better scoring efficiency to halt a five-game losing streak. Their second and third home games of the year provide that opportunity.
The men’s team defeated Alderson-Broaddus 81-66 on Wednesday in Philippi, Concord’s first conference win of the season. The Mountain Lions made 53% of their field-goal tries and out-rebounded A-B 30 to 10 under the Battlers’ backboard.
Trailing 35-33 at halftime, the Athenians went on a 15-6 run to open the second half and maintained their lead the rest of the way.
Head coach Todd May said earlier this week, “Hopefully, we’re learning that every possession matters. … You’ve got to stay locked in, the entire game, no matter what happens.”
Guards JJ Harper and Lual Daniel Rahama each scored 17 points for Concord, while senior forward Jevon Laidler had 15 points and a team-best eight rebounds. The CU defense limited the Battlers to 40 percent shooting in the second half.
Next up is a visit to Athens from Notre Dame College (3-3), which will be looking for its first road win.
The Falcons average 83 points per contest, and own an exhibition win last month over Division I Cleveland State University.
The Falcons’ Jaedon Willis is currently the top scorer in the Mountain East Conference, averaging 24.2 points per game.
May said the Falcons are “a very good team that can really score the basketball, so our defense is really going to see a challenge.”
The women’s game begins Saturday’s doubleheader at 2 p.m. pitting Concord against Notre Dame (2-5).
On Wednesday in a 68-57 loss to Alderson-Broaddus, freshman Abbie Smith led the way with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jaisah Smith came off the bench for 14 points, and Jazz Blankenship added 13, making three 3-point shots.
The Mountain Lions had a dozen steals and won the rebounding stat, 44 to 38, but made just 25 of 68 floor shots and committed 21 turnovers.
Head coach Tesla Southcott said at Tuesday’s press conference, “Our defense is playing great enough to win games. I think fouling has been my only concern, as far as keeping our top nine in our rotation … . ’ll take our chances, with our defense, over anyone.”
Alluding to the turnover woes, she said, “Our offense can only be as good as how often it’s in our hands … .”
She said her athletes are “yearning to get their first conference win.”
In addition, she said that the last meeting with NDC, last March, left “a little bit of a bad taste in our mouth. They ended our season last year in the conference tournament.”
The Falcons have four returners back “that have been very key to their success,” Southcott said. “They’ve always played inside-out; they’ve always had guards that can score the basketball really well.”
“They like a slower-paced game. They’re not scoring a ton of points … so I’m anxious to see what our half-court defense will do against that.”
