ATHENS — The Concord men’s basketball team seems to have found its shooting touch just in time for the postseason.
The Mountain Lions enter the Mountain East Conference tournament this week after recording 90 or more points in their final two regular-season games — a 90-80 win at Glenville State last Saturday after a 101-94 overtime loss to West Virginia State earlier last week.
“It’s just guys finding their niche and finding their role,” Concord coach Todd May said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “It’s March, and it’s time to be playing our best basketball, and I feel that’s where we’re at.”
Concord’s women go into their half of the MEC tourney with a top-four seed for the third time in the last four seasons.
“March is the greatest time of the year … because of tournament time,” proclaimed CU women’s coach Kenny Osborne. He said he told his team on Monday, “if you can’t get excited to play in tournaments, you don’t have any business playing college basketball.”
The Concord women (20-10) play the fifth-ranked team, Notre Dame College (14-13), at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Wheeling. The men’s team (14-14), seeded sixth, takes on third-seeded Charleston (22-6) at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Both winners move on to Saturday’s semifinals.
The conference championship games are scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
May said his men’s team competes in “a very competitive conference … one of the best Division II conferences in the country.”
“Top to bottom, there’s no nights off. … and our guys have bought into that.”
“I like where our team is, heading into the tournament,” May said. He said about the encounter with Charleston, “I look forward to it. Every time we play them, it’s a really good basketball game.”
CU and UC have been matched up twice in the past seven Mountain East tournaments, and the squad from Athens won both, in 2016 and 2019.
Concord is second in the MEC in field-goal defense, with 45.3% of opponents’ shots going through the hoop. The Athenians are also second in the league in defensive rebounds, hauling in 73.7% of opponents’ misses.
This season, Charleston has won eight of their last 10 games. The Golden Eagles pose a coverage problem for any defense, with four players averaging at least 11 points per game.
“It’ll definitely be interesting,” he said. “it’s going to be two very good teams that are … going to play a highly-competitive game on Friday.”
The CU women have won 20 or more games for the third straight season, not counting the coronavirus-shorted 2021 campaign.
Osborne said, “Anytime you get 20 wins in college basketball, that’s a mark of success. and to do it three years in a row, for our program that’s a major milestone. … It just shows where we’ve come as a program.”
He said his goal is “to develop our program to be a regional power, and hopefully, one day, a national power.”
Asked about his team’s opening-round matchup, Osborne noted that CU and Notre Dame College split their regular-season meetings. In those games, there were 35 combined ties and lead changes.
“Probably whoever executes the best will come away with a win on Thursday night,” he said.
Two of the league’s top post players will be paired up when the Mountain Lions face the Falcons.
Riley Fitzwater, playing in her final collegiate season, this week was named first team all-Mountain East Conference for the second straight season. Tamia Ridley of Notre Dame College, who will battle in the paint with Fitzwater on Thursday, is a second-team all-conference pick.
Both are among the top 10 rebounders in NCAA Division II this season. Fitzwater’s field goal percentage (72.2%) is best in the conference.
Concord senior guard Maggie Guynn was named on Monday to the all-MEC honorable mention list. The Pearisburg, Va., resident finished the regular season strongly, averaging 23 points down the stretch.
On the men’s side, Concord guard Matt Weir made second team all-conference.
The fifth-year senior from Ohio topped the circuit with 143 assists in the regular season, an average of 5.3 per game.
His scoring average (16.4 per game) was 12th best in the MEC.
