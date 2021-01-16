ELKINS — The Concord University men’s basketball team was tripped up by Davis & Elkins’ defensive effort, going on to fall , 67-56 in a Mountain East Conference game inside the McDonnell Center, on Saturday.
After taking a 16-14 lead at the 11:16 mark of the first half, the Mountain Lions (2-2, 2-2 MEC) were limited to just eight points the rest of the half. Meanwhile, the Senators (2-2, 2-2) was able to heat up from the field, taking a 36-24 lead into halftime.
The deficit remained double digits for Concord, growing to as much as 18 points at three different points throughout the course of the second half. Down 54-36 with 11:41 left in regulation, Concord finally began to rally.
Back-to-back three-pointers from senior guard/forward Malik Johnson and junior guard Brandon Kennedy trimmed the D&E lead to 56-44 with 8:11 left. A Johnson jumper three minutes later had the Mountain Lions to within eight, 58-50.
However, the Senators were able to match each Concord score down the stretch of the game as Concord never got closer than six points, 62-56, the rest of the way.
Johnson finished with a team-best 16 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. In his first start with the Mountain Lions, junior forward Mohamed Bundu scored seven points and tied for the game lead in rebounds with 13.
Senior forward Liam Evans and Kennedy each scored eight points. Evans added eight boards.
Concord welcomes nationally-ranked West Liberty to the Carter Center 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday. The Hilltoppers were ranked fourth in this week’s National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Division II Poll.
WOMEN’S GAME
Davis & Elkins 67
Concord 65
ELKINS — Despite leading for over 37 minutest in the contest, the Concord University women’s basketball team was unable to hold onto a fourth-quarter lead as Davis & Elkins clipped Concord, 67-65, Saturday afternoon in an MEC contest at the McDonnell Center.
Concord (2-2, 2-2) entered the fourth quarter with a 48-43 edge as it traded buckets with the Senators (1-2, 1-2) throughout the quarter. Still holding onto a 61-57 lead with 2:34 left after two free throws from senior forward Riley Fitzwater, Concord watched D&E tie the game at 62-62 38 seconds later.
After Concord went 1-for-2 at the foul line on the next possession, Davis & Elkins took its first lead of the game with 1:18 remaining in the contest. Down the stretch of the game, the Senators were just good enough at the foul line to stave off the Mountain Lions as freshman guard Maddie Ratcliff’s baseline jumper at the buzzer was short.
Concord led by as much as 10 in the early going, taking a 19-9 lead with less than a minute left in the first quarter. The Mountain Lions led throughout the duration of the first half and took a six-point lead, 34-28, into the halftime break.
Much like the early stages of the fourth quarter, Concord held off any Davis & Elkins comeback by matching buckets with the Senators in the third period.
Fitzwater flirted with a triple-double as she had 14 points, 21 rebounds and eight blocks with seven coming in the first half. Freshman guard Jaisah Smith had her first career double-digit scoring game by pouring in 16 points. Junior guard Maggie Guynn tallied 14 points.
Ratcliff posted 10 points.
The Mountain Lions held D&E to 32.1 percent (25-for-78) shooting, but committed 19 turnovers and was outrebouned 53-43.
CU returns to the Carter Center to face West Liberty at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
