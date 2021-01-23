ATHENS — The Concord University men’s basketball team dropped a 75-66 decision to Alderson Broaddus Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference game at the Carter Center.
Junior guard Seth Brown led the scoring for Concord with 13 points. Junior forward Da’Vion Moore came off the bench to score 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 20 minutes of action. Kennedy and senior forward Liam Evans each tallied 10 points with Kennedy just missing a double-double—adding eight rebounds.
Junior forward Mohamed Bundu nearly had his second straight double-double as he notched eight points and grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds.
Concord held a 31-30 edge on the glass, but Alderson Broaddus shot 49 percent, including 57.6 percent in the first half while Concord was just 39.6 percent (21-for-53) from the floor.
The Concord University’s women’s previously-scheduled Saturday game with Wheeling was postponed.
The Mountain Lions are scheduled to host Frostburg State 4:30 p.m. Saturday, January 30.
