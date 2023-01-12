BUCKHANNON — The Concord University men’s basketball team held West Virginia Wesleyan to 26.7 percent shooting in the second half as it erased a five-point deficit on its way to a 78-64 victory Wednesday night in a Mountain East Conference game at the Rockefeller Center.
The Mountain Lions (9-4, 6-3 MEC) shot 48.3 percent in the first half, but could not contain West Virginia Wesleyan (1-12, 1-8 MEC) in the opening 20 minutes as WVWC shot 57.7 percent and stroked in eight three-pointers.
Trailing 48-44 three minutes into the second half, Concord went on a 10-2 run that was capped by a three-pointer from senior guard Ethan Heller at the 12:14 mark. From there, Wesleyan got as close as 54-51, but the Mountain Lions ripped five straight points to restore a 59-51 edge. The Bobcats got no closer than five points over the final 8:16 of the game.
CU marched out to a 13-9 lead after one of three first-half three-pointers by sophomore forward Amare Smith at the 14:12 mark. Still leading 20-15 after layup from senior forward Jevon Laidler, with 10:58 left in the first half, Concord was outscored 15-3 over the next five minutes as WVWC took a 30-23 advantage.
Over the final six minutes of the half, the Maroon and Gray chased the lead, and got as close as 41-38 after a dunk from Laidler. The Bobcats got the final bucket of the first half, though.
For a third straight game, Concord had five or more players in double figures. Junior guard JJ Harper was an efficient 6-of-9 from the floor for his 18 points. Smith came off the bench with 16 points as he knocked in four three-pointers.
Graduate guard Lual Daniel Rahama flirted with a triple-double as he went for 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists—six in the first half. Heller put together an all-around game with 11 points, four assists and no turnovers.
Laidler nearly had a double-double with 10 points and eight boards.
Concord owned a distinct advantage in rebounding, 45-27, including 20 offensive rebounds.
The Mountain Lions welcome Davis & Elkins to the Carter Center a 4 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s Game
Wesleyan 70,
Concord 58
Two well-rounded halves allowed Abbie Smith to score 21 points (10 in the first half, 11 in the second). She shot 9-for-11 from the field. Graduate guard Maggie Guynn finished with 10 points. Avery gave the Mountain Lions a boost off the bench with eight points. Maddie Ratcliff dished out a team-best five assists.
Concord forced 17 turnovers in the game, including nine live-ball turnovers. Jaisah Smith recorded four steals. The Mountain Lions scored 36 points in the paint.
The Mountain Lions (4-9, 2-7 MEC) scored 25 points in the third quarter to erase a five-point halftime deficit, but West Virginia Wesleyan (2-10, 1-8 MEC) kept pace as it shot a blistering 76.9 percent (10-for-13) in the third period.
Down 26-21 at the break, Concord tied the game for the first time with seven minutes remaining in the third, 30-30. The Mountain Lions used an offensive stick-back from senior forward Lauryn Avery to take their first lead at the 4:53 mark, 35-34.
Concord grabbed a 42-40 edge after a three-pointer from junior guard Maddie Ratcliff at the 3:05 mark. However, the Bobcats scored the next nine points to take a lead it would not relinquish. Freshman forward Abbie Smith drew Concord to within 56-53 after two of her 21 points with 5:55 remaining in regulation. But, a three-pointer on the next Wesleyan trip pushed the edge back to two possessions.
After a slow start—shooting 25 percent and scoring eight points—in the first quarter, the Mountain Lions found their footing in the second as they shot 60 percent (6-of-10). But, WVWC did enough work on the offensive glass to lead by five at halftime.
The Lady Mountain Lions return to the Carter Center to oppose Davis & Elkins 2 p.m. Saturday.
