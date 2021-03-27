BECKLEY — The Concord University men’s soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to West Liberty Friday afternoon in Mountain East Conference action at the Cline Complex.
The Hilltoppers (2-3) led 1-0 at halftime with the shots nearly even — 5-3 in favor of West Liberty. After West Liberty scored in the eighth minute of the game, the next two scoring chances belonged to Concord (2-3) as sophomore midfielder Michael Shelor had a shot on goal in the 13th minute, and junior midfielder Adrian Cabello’s free kick was saved in the 23rd minute.
Shelor had another attempt turned aside in the 49th minute while freshman defender Valentin Fernandez launched a counterattack attempt from 30 yards out in the 55th minute that was saved.
West Lib notched a goal in the 66th minute, and added another score off a corner kick in the 86th minute for the final margin of victory.
West Liberty owned a 13-7 advantage in overall shots.
Cabello and Shelor combined for four of the seven shots for Concord. Freshman goalkeeper Sean Monro made five saves.
The Mountain Lions host Alderson Broaddus 5 p.m. Friday.
