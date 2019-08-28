ATHENS — The Concord University men’s cross country team has been voted third in the Atlantic Region Preseason Rankings by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA), the organization released Tuesday afternoon.
Reigning regional champion Charleston topped the rankings followed by Edinboro, Concord, Shippensburg and West Liberty to round out the top five. Indiana (Pa.) and Lock Haven followed in sixth and seventh while Gannon, West Chester and Kutztown completed the top 10 in the Atlantic Region.
The Mountain Lions have finished fourth at the Atlantic Regional Championships three years in a row while winning three of the last four Mountain East Conference Championships (2015-17).
CU returns three runners who finished in the top 50 at last year’s regional championship including All-MEC First Team performer, junior Samuel Haynes who was 36th. A pair of sophomores Cedric Drennen and Isaac Prather were also in the top 50 at the regional meet in 2018. Both Drennen and Prather were also All-MEC Second Team selections last fall.
Junior Andrew Barbera just missed the top 50 at last year’s regional run as he finished 52nd, but Barbera was All-MEC Second Team a season ago.
Tuesday’s announcement marks the second consecutive year the Mountain Lions have been ranked third in the USTFCCCA Preseason Poll.
Concord opens the season at the Hokie Invite Friday, September 6 on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.
Concord volleyball
The Concord University volleyball team has been placed ninth in the Mountain East Conference preseason coaches’ poll, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.
Concord finished last fall with a mark of 7-25, but 10 of the losses were in either four or five sets. Head coach Kate Dillon will have to replace three players who recorded 225 or more kills in 2018. Additionally, the Mountain Lions had two players, Brooke Heck and Alexi Pranckus, notch 1,000 career kills during their senior seasons last year.
Of the 17 players on the Mountain Lions roster, 14 are returners for Dillon in 2019. Senior setter Jenna Mounts starts the year sixth all-time in assists at Concord and is 154 assists away from 1,500 for her career. Meanwhile, senior defensive specialist Erin Shannon is approaching 1,500 digs for her time in the Maroon and Gray as she has 1,474 career digs.
Joining Mounts and Shannon in the senior class is outside hitter Lauren Bethel, who has played in 13 career matches.
As freshmen, right side Camryn Huber and middle hitter Sheridan Herron combined for 288 kills last season. The duo is the top two leaders in kills from 2018 returning to this year’s roster. Additionally, Huber was the team leader in blocks last season with 100, ranking ninth. Junior right side Kenzie Coulter tallied 79 kills.
While Mounts led the Mountain Lions with 531 assists last season, setter Imani Rodgers posted 459 assists as a freshman in 2018—the most for a freshman setter at Concord in Dillon’s 10-year tenure.
Junior defensive specialist Lindsay Maddox has 835 career digs and is 160 digs away from joining the top 10 in program history.
The new faces for the Mountain Lions are outside hitter Hailey Buchanan (Denver, N.C./East Lincoln HS), middle hitter Amber Hall (Massillon, Ohio/Perry HS) and outside hitter Sandy Mills (Shady Spring, W.Va./Shady Spring HS).
During the offseason, Dillon also added Heck as a second assistant on her coaching staff along with assistant coach Casey Mandeville.
Concord heads west to start 2019, way west, to Alaska. CU plays UC San Diego 1 p.m. September 6 before playing the host of the UAA Invite, Alaska-Anchorage at 6 p.m. The tournament wraps up with the Mountain Lions facing Regis 1 p.m. and Biola 9 p.m. September 7. All times for tournament are listed as eastern.
Concord hosts the Third Annual Concord Classic September 12-13.
at the Carter Center. The first match for CU will be against Ohio Valley 11 a.m. on Sept. 12. The MEC opener for Concord doesn’t come until Oct 4 when they welcome Davis & Elkins to Athens.
In all, the Mountain Lions will play 16 MEC contests including playing Charleston, Davis & Elkins, Glenville State, West Virginia State and West Virginia Wesleyan both home and away.
