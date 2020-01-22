ATHENS — The basketball teams from Concord University are now 16 games into their season, with games coming up that will define where the Mountain Lions will stand going into the Mountain East Conference tournament.
That stretch begins this weekend with an unusual Sunday doubleheader at Glenville State College.
But a game on Sunday won’t be that big a deal for the CU men’s squad and head coach Todd May.
“We’re a one-day-at-a-time deal here,” May said at Concord’s weekly press conference.
“Yeah, it’s a little bit of a change, but our guys are used to playing at all different times. I think we’ve played every day of the week, in the first semester, with all the traveling we did.”
“We’ll just take it day by day. The biggest thing is we’ve got to get healthy and make sure they’re ready to go on Sunday.”
Last Saturday, Liam Evans and Seth Brown were out of the lineup with injuries and Cole Meadows, who scored in double digits for the first time in his short college career, was hurt late in an 80-63 home win over Davis & Elkins.
May said the team’s attitude is, “Next man up, we’ll roll with who we’ve got.”
In Saturday’s game with the Senators, May said, “Guys were thrown in different spots, and different situations, and having to play different roles than what they’re used to. And they just went with it.
“That’s very positive for me as a coach … they just figure it out. That makes me feel good, that whoever we have to go with, we can put them out there, and get something out of them.”
They will need to be sharp defensively this weekend at the Waco Center in Glenville, where the Pioneers are 7-3 this season.
Glenville State cans an average of 13 treys per game, ranked near the top of NCAA Division II. As of Wednesday afternoon, Concord was third in the league in field-goal defense, holding opponents to a 44.7 percent success rate from the floor.
The CU defense begins with the team’s only senior and its floor leader, Trey Brisco.
May said, “Defensively, you know what you’re going to get from him every night. … His attitude on the defensive end kind of goes to everybody there.”
“Liam Evans … is good in ball-screen coverage, and does a good job defending the paint,” the coach said. “Malik (Johnson), with his energy, he’s flying around (but) he’s always in the right spot.
“We’ve inserted Brandon Kennedy in the starting lineup, and Brandon is really, really solid on the defensive end. He doesn’t try to do things he can’t do; he doesn’t make mistakes. He’s a very smart kid.
“Now that we’re bringing Martin Kelly off the bench I just feel like he’s more comfortable in that role. … Ethan Heller, who’s a freshman, is just getting better and better on the defensive end, just with experience. Saturday, Cole Meadows played well.
“Guys are just getting back in the flow, getting more comfortable with their roles and understanding everything. I think it’s all kind of come together there, to help us defensively.”
Games this week with Charleston and Glenville State have set up “kind of our rivalry week,” May said.
In addition, the coaching staff will wear sneakers with their suits to highlight the efforts of the National Association of Basketball Coaches to draw attention to the fight against cancer. The annual effort is called “Suits and Sneakers.”
The Concord women will take on a powerful Glenville squad on Sunday that was 7-0 at home prior to Wednesday’s game. A look ahead at that contest will follow in an upcoming edition of the Daily Telegraph.
