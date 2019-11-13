BLUEFIELD — A dominant third quarter propelled the Concord University women’s basketball team to a 75-45 win over Bluefield State College Tuesday night at Ned Shott Gymnasium in a Mercer County rivalry game.
The Mountain Lions (2-1) had an 11-point lead at half time and did not allow the Big Blues (1-1) to make a comeback with a 20-8 scoring advantage in the quarter.
The entire Concord roster had a good shooting day as they shot 44 percent from the field including 42.9 percent from three-point range while Bluefield State only made 32 percent of its shots along with 21 percent from three.
Madison May had a game-high 19 points for Concord along with 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals. It was her second double-double of the season and second time leading the Mountain Lions in scoring.
Chipping in 17 points was Maggie Guynn including making all three of her three pointers for the Mountain Lions second-best scorer. Riley Fitzwater added 14 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
Coming off the bench Holly Toler led Bluefield State with 11 points and added five rebounds. Dani Janutolo scored nine points along with eight rebounds and four assists.
Bluefield State assisted on 13 of its 18 baskets while Concord had 11 of its 25 made field goals assisted.
The first road trip of the season for Bluefield State is to North Carolina Saturday to play Lees-McCrae College at 6 p.m. while Concord plays its first home game of the season Thursday against UVA-Wise at 6 p.m.
Men’s Game
BLUEFIELD — Better shooting separated Concord and Bluefield State Tuesday night as the Mountain Lions shot 52.5 percent from the field in a 81-70 victory at Ned Shott Gymnasium.
Concord made half of its three-point attempts as it held off Bluefield State from any late comeback bid.
The Big Blues were up by one late in the first half but the Mountain Lions ended the half on a 10-6 run to take control of the game. They were led by Malik Johnson with 21 points including three makes from deep where he is making more than 50 percent through three games.
Concord top scorer Ethan Heller was held to only four made field goals but he still contributed 16 points with Simun Kovac adding 16 of his own along with eight rebounds. It was the first game of the season that Kovac did not reach double figures in rebounding although it is a season-high in points.
The Big Blues had Zhahidi Robinson lead them with 19 points and five rebounds along with four steals on the defensive end. The freshman is averaging 13.7 points a game.
Teyon Henry scored 13 points while Greg Purnell and Chris Knight each chipped in 10 points for Bluefield State. The leading rebounder for the Big Blues was Dj McDonald with six.
The Mountain Lions were helped on the glass by seven rebounds from Trey Brisco along with his 10 points.
Both teams committed 15 turnovers with most of them coming on steals as each team had 10 pickpockets.
Concord heads to the 54th Annual Pickle Classic where it will play Barton Friday and Mount Olive Saturday.
Bluefield State travels to play Benedict College Saturday.
