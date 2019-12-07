ATHENS — The Concord Mountain Lions had just enough to defeat Notre Dame College on Saturday evening.
The visiting Falcons from Ohio were unable to get a 3-point shot off before the final buzzer and Concord secured a hard-won 79-76 victory in Mountain East action at the Carter Center.
Martin Kelly Jr. continued his strong play of late with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Concord (4-5, 2-2 Mountain East Conference). It was his first double-double since joining the CU program this fall.
“Marty did a really, really good job tonight,” said Concord head coach Todd May. “Having Simun (Kovac) out of the lineup in stretches, and Liam (Evans) at center, we had to find rebounding from another source, and Marty really stepped up with that.”
May complimented Evans for his defense in particular. In his first start, the 6-foot-6 Australian strung together 12 points, nine boards, three steals and three assists.
Another new addition to the roster, point guard Ethan Heller, knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 20 points.
Notre Dame (1-7) hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first minute of the game for a 6-0 lead before Concord got its rhythm established.
Heller’s triple from beyond the key capped a run of eight straight points that gave the home squad a 31-23 lead with 6:29 to go in the first half, but the visitors cut into the margin, and Concord led 39-37 at intermission.
A solid defensive effort coming out of the locker room helped CU pull away. Evans started a 13-3 run with consecutive baskets early in the half, and Concord built its largest advantage, 62-53, with 9:53 remaining.
Heller fed the ball to Evans under the basket for a score with 5:22 left that produced a 68-60 Concord lead, but Larenz Thurman led the Falcons back in a stretch run. Notre Dame was two points down, 76-74, with 25 seconds remaining.
Heller made one of two free throws with 6.6 seconds to go for the final score of the game. The Falcons hurried down the floor and the buzzer went off a split second before a 3-point shot was released. Kelly slapped the ball into the stands — just to make sure.
The Mountain Lions shot 50.8 percent from the floor, and rang up 16 assists, but made just 5 of 17 free throws.
May said, “We have to be a little more efficient there (at the free throw line). That’s probably a little bit on me. We had a very competitive practice (on Friday), and didn’t do much shooting at all. I’ve got to make sure I balance that out with some shots.”
“Offensively, I thought we got some good looks. We were a little better with our pace. We got good looks, we just had to make them and to finish out.”
Notre Dame did not play like a cellar-dwelling team. The Falcons were out-rebounded 36 to 24 but forced 13 Concord turnovers and contested on defense all night.
May said, “They’ve battled some injuries early on. We knew coming in they were going to play with fight, and play to win. … I thought we did better with our competitive toughness tonight, and overall, finding a way to win.”
Concord will host Fairmont State at the Carter Center on Tuesday.
Women’s game
The conference-leading Notre Dame women’s basketball team handed Concord its first league loss of the season in Saturday’s opening contest, edging the Mountain Lions 85-82.
Neither team led by more than six points in a game that was tied 14 times and saw 14 lead changes.
Madison May generated 23 points and seven assists for Concord (5-3, 3-1). Riley Fitzwater scored on 10 of 13 attempts and claimed her fifth double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Maggie Guynn also had 22 points to go with five assists, and canned all eight of her free throw tries.
May executed a three-point play with 8:36 left to stake Concord to its largest lead, 69-63, but it didn’t last long. The Falcons’ Jada Marone hit a trey from the right side to put NDC ahead for good.
All five starters for Notre Dame (7-1, 3-1) reached double-figure scoring. Seina Adachi had 19 points and three of her team’s seven steals. In the final quarter, Marone scored eight points and dished two assists to help the Falcons close out the game with a 20-11 run.
Notre Dame head coach Lauren Macer said her team “really played to share the ball (and) were committed to defense as one.”
