ELKINS — The Concord University men’s basketball team dropped an 80-65 to Davis & Elkins Saturday afternoon at the McDonnell Center in a Mountain East Conference matchup.
A 21-7 run by Davis & Elkins (5-9, 3-6 MEC) early in the second half was too much for Concord (6-9, 4-6 MEC) to overcome.
Trailing 42-41 with 19:02 remaining in the contest after a three-pointer by senior guard Brandon Kennedy, the Mountain Lions watched D&E extend the lead out to double digits, 52-41, five minutes later.
Still trailing by 12, 63-51, junior guard Ethan Heller floated down the lane for a layup to cut the advantage to 10 points at the 8:53 mark, but it was as close as Concord would get for the remainder of the game.
The Mountain Lions used nine early points from fifth-year senior forward Lual Daniel Rahama to grab a 16-12 lead.
Consecutive trifectas by the Senators gave them the lead for good at the 10:56 mark of the first half.
Concord trailed by as much as eight points in the first half, but was able to cut the deficit to five, 40-35, at halftime.
Three-pointers by Heller and Kennedy on back-to-back possessions to open the second half got the Mountain Lions to within 42-41 before the D&E spurt.
Rahama finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. A 3-of-6 showing from three-point range for Kennedy gave him 11 points in the contest. Heller added 10 points in the contest.
Concord faces Charleston 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Carter Center, the first of three straight home contests.
— Concord University announced the signing of Ayden Ince for the 2022 recruiting class on Monday.
Ince is a 6-foot-6 forward originally from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley who spent the last two seasons in prep school.
He played at Beckley Prep for Justin Dempsey before spending the season at Liberty Prep in Charlotte, N.C.
”Ayden Ince is a big wing... who is an elite athlete and can really shoot the basketball,” Concord head coach Todd May said.
Ince was a Class AAA Third Team All-State selection during the 2019-20 season for Woodrow Wilson after averaging 16.4 points per game two seasons ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.