ATHENS — The Concord University men’s basketball team scored 51 points in the second half, but was unable to overcome a halftime deficit in a 100-81 loss to Glenville State Saturday afternoon in Mountain East Conference play at the Carter Center.
After Concord (8-7) took a 9-6 lead two minutes into the game, Glenville (8-3) went on a 26-7 run over the next 11 minutes to go up 32-16 before leading 50-30 at halftime.
Still trailing 58-41 three minutes into the second half, CU chipped the deficit down to 59-50 with a 9-1 run over the next three minutes. The Pioneers, though, stemmed the Concord tide and went back up 69-56 at the 12:30 mark of the second half.
However, the Mountain Lions had another push in them as they scored six of their next eight points at the foul line to cut the deficit down to six, 70-64, with 9:06 left in the contest. But, the Pioneers lifted the lead back to double digits less than two minutes later, and it remained there for all but 26 seconds for the rest of the game.
Senior forward Liam Evans tallied his second 20-point of the season with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting. Senior guard/forward Malik Johnson added 18 points. Senior forward David Bea Mulumba scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.
Junior guard Brandon Kennedy netted eight points, tallied six rebounds and handed out a team-best five assists. On the defensive end, Kennedy held GSC’s second-leading scorer Hegel Augustin to 2-for-12 shooting.
The Pioneers were paced by 33 points from John Williams—the MEC’s leading scorer.
Concord hosts Davis & Elkins in the opening round of the MEC Tournament 7 p.m. Monday at the Carter Center.
