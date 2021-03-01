ATHENS — After 49-plus minutes of strategy, defensive stops and offensive fireworks, the determinant of Monday’s basketball playoff game in Athens came down to a couple of simple words.
It was ultimately about “our grit and toughness,” said Concord men’s basketball coach Todd May after a 107-100 win in double overtime against the Senators of Davis & Elkins College.
“A total team win,” May said. “Just a great, great college basketball game.”
The victory in the play-in round sends Concord (9-7) on to a quarterfinal matchup at 2 p.m. Friday against West Liberty at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
Malik Johnson scored his 1,000th point in a Concord uniform on his way at to a 29-point game for the Mountain Lions. He also had seven assists, six rebounds and three steals, and he drew 12 fouls.
The senior had just four points at halftime, when Concord led 35-34, but was CU’s “go-to” player after that.
“My jumper wasn’t falling in the first half, so I had to be aggressive and get to the rim,” Johnson said.
Guard Ethan Heller contributed 28 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals for the Athenians, including nine points in the extra frames.
He sank three of four free throws in the final 14 seconds to extend a four-point lead out of the Senators’ reach.
Senior forward Liam Evans had 21 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Brandon Kennedy chipped in 14 points.
Johnson said about his teammates, “Every guy was locked in today. All these guys went out there and played their hardest.”
Davis & Elkins (4-11) got 30 points from Gyasi Powell and 29 from Beckley resident Breland Walton, who grabbed 14 rebounds. Both went 11-for-22 from the field.
Senator freshman Sam Rolle IV tossed in 23 points and dished 10 assists.
May said about D&E, “They’re extremely talented — but we’ve got a pretty good ballclub as well.”
The visiting Senators had taken Concord to overtime on the Carter Center hardwood on Feb. 13 before CU pulled out an 87-82 win. They did it with hard-nosed defense and an attack featuring multiple scorers.
The visiting Senators had taken Concord to overtime on the Carter Center hardwood on Feb. 13 before CU pulled out an 87-82 win. They did it with hard-nosed defense and an attack featuring multiple scorers.
It was no different on Monday night. D&E built a 22-13 advantage before the midpoint of the first half, forcing May to call a timeout.
Concord responded with a 15-4 run, taking the lead at 28-26 on a bucket by David Mulumba.
The Mountain Lions pulled out of a seven-point deficit early in the second half. Johnson’s 3-point goal produced a 51-48 lead, and CU did not trail again until the clock showed 1:07 left in regulation.
Walton’s leaner in the paint fell through the hoop for an 81-81 tie, forcing the first overtime.
Walton was on fire in that extra period, but Concord’s Liam Evans scored on a putback to create a 90-90 tie and send the contest to another overtime.
“We didn’t want to stop playing,” May said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.