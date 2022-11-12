ATHENS — With the start of each basketball season comes an assessment of who will try to fill the sneakers of departed stars. Those are big shoes, indeed, at Concord University.
The women’s squad begins the post-Riley Fitzwater era, while the men’s team will take the floor without steady guard Matt Weir. Both signed contracts to continue their hoops careers in Europe after the 2021-22 season ended.
Tesla Southcott has taken over the women’s head coaching position after eight years as Kenny Osborne’s assistant. Todd May begins his 11th season on the coaching staff of the men’s team, and his seventh as its head coach.
In last month’s preseason polls, both the CU men’s and women’s teams were picked sixth in the 12-team Mountain East. In 2021-22, the women’s final record was 20-11, their third straight 20-win season, while the men were 14-15.
“Really, really excited to get started, having six guys back that started at some point last year,” May said on Wednesday in Athens. “The guys are ready to play games. I think they’re getting a little bit tired of practices, and seeing the same faces every day.”
Southcott heaped on another superlative, saying she was “super-excited” to begin her first season as a collegiate head coach.
“I think we’re in a good place,” she said. “We’ve worked really hard this preseason. We do have 11 returning kids back on the varsity squad. I feel good about our conditioning, our athleticism and strength.”
Both squads begin the regular season on the road this weekend, taking on a pair of out-of-state opponents in tournament play. Concord then visits Bluefield State for a women’s and men’s doubleheader on Tuesday.
Southcott said the game with the Blues is “always a great rivalry. It’s a long tradition with the two teams here.”
May said, “It’s always a tough game, whether you’re going down there or playing here. … Some of our guys understand how important it is, and some will quickly find out.”
He said about his squad, “I think this team, with our length and our athleticism, has a chance to be a very good defensive team. … The offense will come. It’s just a matter of putting those guys in the right situations.”
A healthy Ethan Heller appears ready to distribute the ball in the new campaign. Also returning is Daniel Rahama, the team’s leading rebounder last year, while averaging 15 points per game. Other returnees looking at “taking a step forward” include Jordan Wooden, Jevon Laidler and Da’Vion Moore.
Amare Smith, who started Concord’s final 14 games last spring as a true freshman, will benefit by resuming his natural power forward position this season, May said.
Two notable newcomers are junior-college transfer guard J.J. Harper and 6-foot-8 Rene Diop. May said that Diop “gives us a low-post presence that you can throw the ball in to. He can score it at the rim, left hand (or) right hand.”
As for the women’s team, Southcott said, “We’re going to play a lot faster, probably, than normal. But that doesn’t necessarily mean offense. That can mean defense, as well. I feel like you should always dictate the pace, whether that be on the offense or defensive end.”
“My style is a little bit of Coach Oz, a little bit of me. Returning the personnel that we do, (I believe we should not) try to fix something that’s ‘not broke.’
“We have some great perimeter players that I have loosened the reins with, in the sense that I’m asking a lot more of them on the perimeter, to create (offense).”
Maggie Guynn, a Narrows High graduate, has scored 1,246 points in her four college seasons, averaging 12 points per game. Southcott called her the “reigning scorer” in the conference, adding, “I think big things are to come for her in her final season.”
Ashton Funderburg, Maggie Ratcliffe, Jasiah Smith and Jazz Blankenship are ready to contribute since each “received huge minutes, early in their careers,” Southcott noted.
Nikayla Gray “has been playing really well this fall,” the coach said. “I’m excited for her to finally be healthy, and provide the athleticism that she has.”
Drea Betts “has provided a lot of push in transition for us,” Southcott said. Hannah Perdue, a 2022 PikeView High graduate, “has a high IQ for the game,” the coach said.
Alexis Phillips “is a force to be reckoned with (in the paint),” Southcott said. “Anybody who gets in her way, I feel (badly) for them.” The forwards on the team include 6-footers Lauryn Avery, Taryn Blankenship, Abbie Smith and Aubree Casteel.
“Our new kids have really pushed our ‘older ones’ to be at their best, every day,” she said.
“This style that we’re playing now really uses our strengths, individually. That might be a post player, or it might be one of our guards as well.”
Change always creates opportunities and usually involves experimentation. That meant things were not always comfortable for Concord’s returnees or newcomers, but it was part of the plan, according to the new coach.
“It’s good to be uncomfortable,” Southcott said. “This year’s practices have been very competitive.”
The Mountain East Conference produced the current Division II national basketball champion, Glenville State, but that’s not the only quality program in a circuit that Southcott called “one of the best conferences within Division II basketball, especially on the women’s side.”
She added, “anybody can beat anybody in the MEC, (but) every night, if we use our strengths, I’ll take our chance against any of ‘em.”
May said that in men’s basketball, as well, the Mountain East has “really, really good programs — a lot of tradition, lot of good players. … From top to bottom, it’s going to be as competitive as ever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.