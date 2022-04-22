ATHENS — The Concord University men’s and women’s track & field teams were both runners up, respectively, at their home invitational Friday afternoon at Callaghan Stadium.
Concord totaled 165 points in the final regular season meet of the year.
The Mountain Lions had seven individual event wins including both relays, the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter. The 4x100-meter relay of junior Robbie Cochran, freshman Ian Gardner, freshman Terryn Patterson-Bryant and senior Hunter Thomas clocked 43.73 seconds for the win.
The 4x400-meter relay of freshman Prince Bhebhe, Gardner, sophomore Isaiah Jackson-Darby and freshman Michael Kwayke combined to run 4:15.85 on their way to victory.
Cochran picked up a win in the 400-meter hurdles as he raced to 1:01.84. Freshman Jonny Sweeney was fourth in 1:06.57.
Thomas sprinted 11.46 seconds as he won the 100-meter dash. Bhebhe and Kwayke were first and second in the 400-meter dash. Bhebhe clocked 54.17 seconds while Kwayke recorded 55.25 seconds.
Junior Nate Leichner won the 5,000-meter run as he raced 16:15.30.
Raheem Williams was the final event winner for the Mountain Lions as he picked up a victory in the 1,500-meter run. Williams came through in 4:12.45.
The Mountain Lions women tallied 104 points.
Junior Alaina Mills tossed a career-best 28.09 meters to win the javelin throw which was held at PikeView High School.
Junior Maggie Thompson led three top-four finishers in the long jump. Thompson marked 5.03 meters in the long jump to claim victory. Sophomores Ryann Davis (4.52 meters) and Jenna Cooper (4.21 meters) finished third and fourth, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.