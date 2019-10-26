URBANA, Ohio – Concord could not get its offense going amid a downpour as it lost to Urbana, 24-7, Saturday afternoon at UU Stadium in a Mountain East Conference clash.
Both teams struggled against a driving rain as the game was slowed and featured just 519 yards of combined offense between the sides. Urbana (6-2, 6-2 MEC) had 311 yards of offense while CU (0-8, 0-7 MEC) had 208 yards of offense.
On the Blue Knights’ second possession of the game, Urbana was able to get on the board with a field goal from 27 yards that capped a 10-play, 53-yard drive. The score remained until Urbana scored late in the first half to take a 10-0 lead into halftime.
To start the second half, the Concord offense was backed up against its own goal line and Urbana was able to take advantage. Starting their next drive on the Mountain Lions 37-yard line, the Blue Knights worked the short field to go up 17-0 with 4:09 left in the third quarter.
Down three scores, Concord was unfazed methodically driving 85 yards in just eight plays to trim Urbana’s advantage. Redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Shearer found junior wide receiver Tywan Pearce on a 44-yard pass play to set up CU on the edge of the red zone before sophomore running back Joshua Maxwell punched a two-yard score in five plays later.
With 6:40 left in the game, Concord trailed 17-7. However, Urbana ran three minutes off the clock on its next drive while the Mountain Lions’ next possession stalled out setting up one final UU touchdown.
Concord was able to gain 151 yards on the ground, but lost 75 yards due in part to eight Urbana sacks. Maxwell had 52 rushing yards and a touchdown. Senior quarterback Kyle Akin gained 88 yards, but finished with a net of 47.
Pearce and senior wide receiver Brandon Plyler finished with five catches each. Pearce recorded 63 yards.
The 311 yards allowed by the CU defense were the fewest since a 7-0 win over UVa.-Wise in 2017.
Sophomore linebacker Tylen Fowler led the way with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
The Mountain Lions welcome West Virginia Wesleyan to Callaghan Stadium 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
