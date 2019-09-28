ATHENS — West Virginia State will try to stay unbeaten in Mountain East Conference play against Concord in a noon kickoff at Callaghan Stadium.
West Virginia State has a pair of three-point MEC wins, but suffered a setback with a 56-10 loss to Division I FCS school Southeast Missouri. The Mountain Lions (0-3, 0-3) are coming off 27-20 defeat at GSC.
On the road last week, the Mountain Lions saw Glenville State march into the red zone six times in the game, but only come away with points on two trips.
Two times Concord forced missed field goals from the Pioneers while the other two scoreless trips resulted in senior linebacker Jalen Hairston and sophomore defensive lineman Nathan Lease stuffing a 4th-and-2 from the eight-yard line.
For the season, Concord’s opponents have been in the red zone 15 times, but have only come up with a touchdown six times. Only Frostburg State, Glenville State and Urbana have allowed fewer red zone touchdowns among MEC teams.
Before the Yellow Jackets lost on the road to nationally-ranked Southeast Missouri, West Virginia State picked up a 20-17 road win to start the season against Frostburg State before returning home to edge out Glenville State 33-30.
Quarterback Austin Hensley, who was the MEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Glenville State, has thrown for 782 yards and four touchdowns in three games. Receivers Isiah Scott (93) and Zach Pate (81) are both averaging at least 80 yards receiving per game.
Dustin Crouser, a former LB linebacker, has already been the MEC Defensive Player of the Week .
for his efforts against Frostburg, and is second in the conference in total tackles with 36.
