ATHENS — Tonight, there is one football game in the Mountain East Conference, and it provides a Thursday night showcase for Concord University and Glenville State College to kick off their 2021 seasons.
“It’s under the lights,” said Concord head coach Dave Walker at a press conference on Wednesday. “Our players don’t get to play on Thursday nights very often, so I think it’s something special for the guys and for the program.”
“I’m extremely excited to finally get the season rolling,” Walker said. Since his hiring in December 2019, the Mountain Lions have gotten to play just one football game due to COVID-19.
“We feel like we’re headed in a good direction,” he said. “We’re looking forward to putting it to the test and see where we’re at, and where we need to get better.”
Walker was an all-conference offensive lineman at Glenville State prior to his 1988 graduation. The Concord running back coach, Troy Walker, is also a former athlete for the Pioneers. But that’s just the beginning of the coaching synergy in this game.
Glenville State’s head coach is Mike Kellar, a GSC alumnus who was head coach at Concord in 2009-10. Kellar’s defensive coordinator, then and now, is Brian Hill, who was a defensive lineman at Glenville State before graduating in 1992.
Walker said that Kellar and Hill are “outstanding coaches (and) good people.”
When Kellar arrived in Athens, he inherited a Concord program that had gone 1-21 in the previous two years. His CU teams achieved records of 6-5 and 8-3. In the two seasons before Walker was hired at Concord, the Mountain Lions were 3-19.
In Concord’s only game last spring, quarterback Jack Mangel threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-14 road win at West Virginia Wesleyan. It was the first time since late 2016 that a Concord quarterback threw for five scores and more then 300 yards.
Mangel provides CU with “leadership and stability,” Walker said.
“Right now we’ve got three or four guys who are giving us reps in the running game, starting with Justin Lee,” Walker said. “But they’re all freshmen so they’re kind of untested, but we think they’re really talented.”
But if he’s leaning more toward run or pass, he wasn’t about to tip his hand on Wednesday.
“I think, as a coach, you have to adapt to what you’re seeing,” Walker said. “We want to remain balanced and just kind of take what they give us. We have the ability, I think, to be able to do both. It makes it hard for people to defend you.”
“So, usually, if you play solid defense and got a good quarterback, you’ve got a good opportunity to be successful.”
It’s been 21 years since the Mountain Lions won at Glenville. The Athenians took a 34-10 victory in the year 2000. In 2019, GSC needed overtime on their home field to pull off a 27-20 win. The Pioneers lead the all-time series 42-33-1.
Glenville State was 0-4 last spring, but has undergone major roster changes. Of the 44 players on the official two-deep roster, 29 are freshmen or sophomores.
In four of the past five full football seasons, Concord’s first game of the year was decided by one possession.
Walker, who spent three decades coaching high school football in West Virginia, said switching to the college game has been easy.
“Football’s football,” he said. “They’re just bigger, faster and stronger at this level. But it’s basically the same game, and you prepare in the same way.”
He said he’ll have “some knots in my stomach” this evening, but that’s not entirely a bad thing.
“The day I quit getting butterflies, I need to get out of it,” he said about preparing for football games. “I enjoy what I do. I get excited for our players.”
He said about tonight’s outing, “I want our guys to realize that they have gotten better. I want them to play with some confidence. … We feel like we’ve laid the foundation (and) we just want to build on what we’ve done so far.”
“But right now, we’re just excited to be able to take the field, to travel, and try to put everything else behind us for a minute and play a game.”
