WHEELING — The Concord University men’s basketball team was on the short side of a 74-71 loss to Wheeling Saturday afternoon inside the McDonough Center in a Mountain East Conference game.
The Mountain Lions (4-9, 2-6 MEC) were down by as much as 11 points, 62-51, with eight minutes left in the game before storming back and having a late chance at forcing overtime against Wheeling (8-4, 5-3 MEC).
CU traded baskets with the Cardinals until a layup from junior forward Liam Evans got Concord within 68-62 with 3:13 remaining. After a Wheeling free throw, junior guard/forward Malik Johnson made the first of three straight Concord free throws to trim the deficit to four points.
Neither team made a shot from the field in the final 3:13 of the game after Evans’ layup, but the Maroon and Gray took advantage of the Cardinals missing some key foul shots while converting free throws of their own to get within 73-71 after Johnson hit two more at the charity stripe with seven seconds left.
Wheeling could only hit one of two on its ensuing trip to the line, giving Concord a shot to tie the game late. After the ball was stripped out of bounds by the Cardinals in the frontcourt—leaving the Mountain Lions with just four seconds—CU was unable to get a final shot away as it fell by three points.
Concord was forced to chase the lead for much of the game including being down 42-37 at halftime. To open the second half, CU went on a 7-0 run to take a 44-42 lead with 17:43 remaining in the contest. It would be the last lead for the Mountain Lions. Though chasing the lead, Concord stayed within one possession of the Cardinals until the 11:53 mark of the second half.
Evans had a strong first half as he scored 14 of his 19 points in the opening 20 minutes while grabbing 10 rebounds to secure his first career double-double. Johnson closed the game well as he matched Evans’ 19 points. Freshman guard Ethan Heller dropped in 10 points.
Both teams shot exactly 42.4 percent from the field (25-for-59). Both teams made four three-pointers, but the Cardinals hit on 20 foul shots to the Mountain Lions 17.
Concord remains on the road for a 7:30 p.m. start at West Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WHEELING — The Concord University women’s basketball team was unable to complete a second-half comeback as it fell to Wheeling, 64-58, Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference game at the McDonough Center.
Down 33-25 at halftime, Concord (9-4, 6-2 MEC) trailed by as many as 11 points in third quarter, 40-29, before a 10-0 run catapulted the Mountain Lions back into the game. Sophomore guard Maggie Guynn scored eight of the 10 points during the spurt while fellow sophomore guard Gracie Robinson’s layup at the 4:51 mark got CU to within, 40-39.
However, Wheeling (4-9, 3-5 MEC) held Concord scoreless for the remainder of the third quarter, and led 47-49 after 30 minutes.
The Cardinals maintained a lead of at least eight points until freshman guard Sasha Bats got an offensive putback at the 5:35 mark of the fourth quarter that sparked a 10-2 run. Senior forward Madison May scored the next four points. Guynn hit two free throws and May came up with two more foul shots with 2:24 left to tie the score.
But on the ensuing trip down the floor for Wheeling, the Cardinals hit a three to put them up for good in the game.
Concord jumped out to an 11-8 lead five minutes into the game, but was held to two points over the remaining of the opening quarter, and trailed 14-13. WU outscored the Mountain Lions 19-12 in the second period to grab an eight-point halftime lead.
Robinson recorded her second career double-digit scoring game as she went for 16 points while adding 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Junior forward Riley Fitzwater notched 13 points and 12 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.
Guynn tallied 12 points.
CU takes to the road 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a MEC contest against West Virginia Wesleyan.
