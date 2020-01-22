CHARLESTON — The Concord University women’s basketball team fell in a Mountain East Conference road game to Charleston, 63-42, inside the Wehrle Center Wednesday night.
The Mountain Lions (11-5, 8-3 MEC) got off to a fast start as they shot 50 percent (7-for-14) in the first quarter. Aiding the hot shooting in the opening 10 minutes was four three-pointers from four different players—freshman guard Jazz Blankenship, sophomore guard Maggie Guynn, senior forward Madison May and sophomore guard Gracie Robinson.
Holding an 18-15 lead going into the second quarter, CU was outscored 21-8 by Charleston (13-4, 8-3 MEC) in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
The Mountain Lions were able to get the deficit to eight points two different times, and kept UC from extending the lead in the period.
After a layup from junior forward Tamra Scott in the final 30 seconds of the third, Concord trailed 49-40, heading to the final 10 minutes. However, the Scott two-point field goal was as close as the Mountain Lions would get for the remainder of the game.
May was the lone CU player to finish in double figures as she finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds as well as a game-high six assists.
Guynn added nine points. Junior forward Riley Fitzwater only scored five points, but tallied nine rebounds and four blocks.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Concord University men’s basketball team was downed by hot-shooting Charleston in a Mountain East Conference game at the Wehrle Center Wednesday night, 91-67.
The 21st nationally-ranked Golden Eagles (15-2, 9-2 MEC) hit on 55.2 percent (16-of-29) of their first-half shots to carry a 47-24 lead into halftime.
After a jumper from freshman guard Ethan Heller at the 15:19 mark of the first half got Concord (5-11, 3-8 MEC) to within 10-8, Charleston went on a 21-7 run over the next eight minutes to go up 31-15 en route to its 23-point halftime advantage.
The Mountain Lions went on their own spurt out of halftime as they hit on their first seven shots to outscore UC 21-9 in the first five minutes of the second half. Concord continued to chip away at the deficit and got the Charleston lead to single digits—nine points—three times. The first coming on a three-pointer from Martin Kelly Jr. with 11:04 left in the game, and the last coming on a triple from sophomore guard Brandon Kennedy at the 8:08 mark of the second half.
Down 67-58 after the Kennedy three-pointer, Concord was outscored 24-9 over the final eight minutes of the contest.
Senior guard Trey Brisco finished the contest with 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Kelly Jr. poured in 11 points off the bench while Kennedy tallied 10 points.
Helped out by a 16-of-30 showing from the floor in the second half, Concord shot 42.4 percent (25-for-59) for the contest. UC was 57.4 percent (31-for-54) from the field.
CU travels to Glenville State Sunday as it continues its road trip.
