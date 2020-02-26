ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team outscored West Virginia State 83-41 in the final 29 minutes of the game as it rolled to a 103-77 win over the Yellow Jackets Wednesday night in Mountain East Conference play at the Carter Center.
WVSU (9-18, 7-14 MEC) got off to a hot start as it outscored the Mountain Lions (19-8, 15-6 MEC) 14-2 in the final 3:54 of the first quarter, and took a 31-18 lead into the second period.
The Yellow Jackets were able to work their lead up to 36-20 70 seconds into the second stanza, however, CU chipped away at the lead, and was down just 53-48 at halftime as sophomore guard Maggie Guynn hit a short jumper with less than 30 seconds left in the half.
After outscoring West Virginia State, 30-22, in the second quarter, Concord exploded for 55 points in the second half while holding WVSU to 24 points—12 in each quarter.
With the score tied at 55-55, senior forward Madison May scored two of her game-best 33 points to put the Mountain Lions ahead for good with 6:49 left in the third quarter.
After a somewhat slow start to the game, CU shot 54.2 percent (32-for-59) from the field over the final three quarters while holding West Virginia State to 27.6 percent (18-for-65) over that same time frame. As a team, Concord shot 51.9 percent (41-for-79) from the field.
Junior forward Riley Fitzwater tallied her second career triple-double by going for 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks—it is also the program’s second-ever triple-double. May added a career-best 17 rebounds to go with her 33 points as she shot 14-of-25 from the field.
Guynn tied her single-game high with 23 points.
Junior forward Keely Lundy (six) and sophomore guard Gracie Robinson (seven) combined for 13 assists as CU assisted on 28 made field goals.
Concord held a 50-38 rebounding edge, including 26 second-chance points on 20 offensive rebounds.
The Mountain Lions conclude the regular season with a matchup against Glenville State 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Carter Center.
Men’s Game
The Concord University men's basketball team shot out to a 17-point lead halfway through the first half and never looked back as it defeated West Virginia State, 89-75, Wednesday night in a Mountain East Conference game at the Carter Center.
In the process, the Mountain Lions (11-16, 8-13 MEC) secured a berth in the upcoming MEC Tournament.
Down 8-6 to West Virginia State (18-8, 13-8 MEC) in the first three minutes of the game, senior guard Trey Brisco's three-pointer jumpstarted a 21-4 Concord run that lasted just over eight minutes as CU took a 29-12 lead at the 10:33 mark.
Brisco and freshman Ethan Heller each had two three-pointers during the run while junior forward Liam Evans came off the bench to record four points. In total, the Mountain Lions' run was 30-5 as they took their biggest lead of the game, 23 points—36-13—with 6:50 remaining in the first half.
The advantage remained at least 13 points for the remainder of the half as CU was up 49-29 at the intermission.
WVSU made several attempts to cut into the Concord lead, but the closest it got was 12 points, 79-67, with 4:20 left in the contest. Junior guard/forward Malik Johnson scored four straight points to restore as a 16-point edge as CU won by 14 points.
Sophomore guard Brandon Kennedy led five players in double figures as he threw in five three-pointers—four in the first half—and scored 17 points in the contest. Junior forward David Bea Mulumba missed a double-double by one rebound as he tallied 15 points and nine rebounds.
Brisco added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists while holding the MEC's fourth-leading scorer—Glen Abram—to five points on 1-of-7 shooting.
Heller posted 11 points and Johnson poured in 10 points off the bench. In his first action since February 8, Evans provided eight points and eight rebounds.
The Mountain Lions held a decisive 45-22 rebounding margin, and held WVSU to 41.3 percent (26-for-63) from the floor.
Concord finished the game shooting 47.8 percent (32-for-67).
CU plays its final regular season game Saturday as it hosts Glenville State with tip-off at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.