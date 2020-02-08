FAIRMONT — The Concord University women’s basketball team shot 64.9 percent (37-for-57) from the floor as it cruised past Fairmont State, 89-72, Saturday afternoon in Mountain East Conference action at Joe Retton Arena.
CU (14-8, 10-6 MEC) opened up the game by shooting 75 percent from the field and outscoring Fairmont State (11-11, 8-8 MEC) 23-11 in the opening quarter. The hot shooting continued into the second period as the Mountain Lions hit on 10-of-15 shots to carry a 44-31 lead into halftime.
The real offensive explosion came in the third quarter as Concord converted 14-of-18 attempts (77.8 percent). After scoring just four points in the first half, sophomore guard Maggie Guynn erupted for nine points in the first four minutes of the third quarter.
Up 57-40 after Guynn’s jumper at the six-minute mark, CU end the third period on a 19-6 run as junior guard Keely Lundy gave the Mountain Lions a 30-point advantage, 76-46, late in the quarter on one of her three three-pointers in the contest.
Concord was able to keep its lead above 20 points until the Fighting Falcons cut the deficit to 19 points with 1:56 left in the game.
Concord’s field-goal mark for the game is the second highest in single game in the history of the MEC, trailing only Shepherd’s 65.1 percent against West Virginia State last January.
Junior forward Riley Fitzwater led all scorers in the game with 23 to go with 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season. Guynn finished with 17 points. Lundy dumped in a career-best 15 points. The trio combined to go 23-of-28 from the field. Guynn and Lundy made 5-of-6 three-point attempts between them.
Sophomore guard Gracie Robinson had nine points while freshman guard Jazz Blankenship and senior forward Madison May had eight apiece. May chipped in seven assists.
The Mountain Lions had 23 assists on their 37 made shots in the game.
Men’s Game
An 18-3 second-half run was not enough as the Concord University men’s basketball team dropped a 79-71 decision to Fairmont State Saturday afternoon at Joe Retton Arena in a Mountain East Conference game.
Trailing Fairmont State (16-5, 11-5 MEC) by one at halftime, 35-34, CU (7-15, 4-12 MEC) watched the Fighting Falcons hit 11 of their first 13 attempts in the second half to open up a 64-45 lead on Concord at the 11:07 mark of the second half.
However, the Mountain Lions countered with their own spurt. Over the next 7:16 of the contest, CU held Fairmont State to 1-of-9 from the field and forced three FSU turnovers while going on the aforementioned 18-3 run. Junior forward Liam Evans tossed in eight of his 15 points in the run while senior guard Martin Kelly Jr. tallied five points.
With CU down 67-63 at the 3:51 mark, Fairmont State scored the next eight points to stall the Concord comeback attempt.
The first half featured 11 lead changes as the Fighting Falcons finished the opening 20 minutes by scoring four points in the final 34 seconds to take the one-point halftime edge.
Junior forward David Bea Mulumba threw in a career-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting to go with 10 rebounds for his third career double-double. Evans (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Kelly Jr. (14 points, 11 rebounds) also had double-doubles.
For Evans, it was his first career while Kelly notched his second straight double-double.
Freshman guard Ethan Heller added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Concord outrebounded Fairmont State, 48-30, but had 24 turnovers.
CU welcomes Wheeling to the Carter Center Wednesday with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m. amd 7:30 p.m. for the men’s game.
