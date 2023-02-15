ATHENS — The Concord University basketball teams gained some added momentum this week leading into tonight’s doubleheader in Athens against West Virginia Wesleyan College.
A pair of wins over county rival Bluefield State provided the boost. Monday’s double-dip was enhanced by — free pizza.
Women’s head coach Tesla Southcott said that she and her assistants were thinking on Monday about the spring sports practices at CU that were scheduled to end around sundown on Monday evening. That would coincide with the women’s basketball game.
“Let’s reward them,” Southcott remembered saying. “College students have got to eat. Normally, they’ve got to go to the caf (cafeteria). Instead, why don’t we buy ‘em pizza? I was that college kid. I know what that’s like. … Pizza would be nice, occasionally.”
That free meal for the students playing softball and baseball produced a large, lively crowd in the Carter Center for the hoops doubleheader. The Concord women responded with a 70-63 win over Bluefield State. The men then cemented a 103-85 victory.
Southcott said, “The Carter Center is a very special place when you fill the seats. It’s loud. and I thought the energy and the atmosphere of being at home really helped.”
The CU women avenged an 80-74 loss to the Big Blue in November.
Southcott said about Monday’s rematch, “We’ve had that game marked on our calendar since November. It’s a county rival.”
Bluefield State shot 29.3% from the field on Monday. The Mountain Lions out-rebounded the Big Blue 50 to 376.
At 5:30 this evening, Concord (10-14) takes on a West Virginia Wesleyan team that is 4-17 after losing its last three games.
The Bobcats are last in the Mountain East Conference in scoring, averaging less than 58 points per game, but their defense is allowing opponents a respectable 69.6 points per contest. Neither team has scored more than 75 on the other in the past four years.
The offensive rebounding for both teams is in the top five of the conference, with Concord pulling down 13.8 and Wesleyan good for 13 offensive boards per game.
• • •
In the men’s contest to follow, Concord (13-11) will look to improve on a 9-9 conference record against a Wesleyan team (2-21) that has lost its last eight outings.
The Mountain Lions have reeled off six straight wins over the Bobcats, tying their all-time series 36-36.
Concord has been alternating wins and losses during the entire month of February. Head coach Todd May saw the team pull itself together after a Saturday night loss to nationally ranked West Liberty by a 127-79 score.
“I kind of challenged them after Saturday,” May said.
“You could see kind of a ‘re-focus’ in the locker room … ‘One game at a time, one possession at a time.’ Win our five-minute wars as we go through the game.”
On Monday, shooting 63.8%, the Mountain Lions topped 100 points for the first time in three years to defeat the Big Blue.
“That’s a huge rivalry, and it goes back many years,” May said. “Last night, they knew how important it was. Bluefield State had been playing very well, had won three in a row.”
“We bounced back (Monday) night, in a very, very, highly-contested rivalry game against Bluefield State — with a great environment here in the Carter Center.”
May said, “We turned it over, I think, 13 times in the first half which they turned into 18 points, and only turned it over four (times) in the second … So that was a huge deal, there.”
Concord is now averaging 84 points per game, while West Virginia Wesleyan giving up an average of 85 points to their opponents.
Both teams have individuals in the top-10 scoring leaders in the Mountain East. Daniel Rahama paces CU with 17.1 points per contest while the Bobcats’ Darius Green is right behind with 16.4 points per game.
May said, “Green’s a tough cover. He’s a transfer that’s come in. He’s kind of their heart and soul. When he plays well, they play well. So we’re going to have to do a good job, not only on him but on the rest of them as well.”
“This league is tough,” May said.
“They (the Bobcats) want to win, too. … They’ll be ready to play. We’ve got to make sure we match their energy.”
