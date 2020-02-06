FROSTBURG, Md. — The Concord University women’s basketball team was stymied in a 54-51 loss to Frostburg State Thursday night in Mountain East Conference action at Bobcat Arena.
The Mountain Lions (13-8, 9-6 MEC) were held to 16 points in the first half and 14.2 percent (4-for-28) shooting in the opening 20 minutes of the contest. FSU (4-17, 3-12 MEC), though was held to 24 first-half points by Concord.
After the slow start, senior forward Madison May led a spurt out of the locker room as she went on a personal 8-0 run over the first 3:10 of the third quarter. The stingy defense carried over to the third quarter for CU as it limited the Bobcats to eight points in the period.
A layup from freshman guard Jazz Blankenship with 53 seconds left in the third and a second layup from junior forward Riley Fitzwater with under 10 seconds remaining gave the Mountain Lions a 33-32 lead heading to the fourth.
After going back-and-forth in the early stages of the fourth quarter, Frostburg State went on an 8-0 run to create a nine-point advantage, 49-40, with 4:20 remaining.
The Mountain Lions made five of their next six foul shots, and a three-pointer from sophomore guard Maggie Guynn cut the FSU lead to 51-48 with 1:10 left in the contest. But, the Bobcats were able to hold off the late comeback from Concord as a three-pointer at the buzzer fell short.
Aided by a strong second half, May tallied a game-best 21 points and added eight rebounds. Guynn poured in 16 points. Fitzwater scored just five points, but grabbed 10 rebounds and had four blocks in the loss.
Concord held FSU to 30.5 percent (18-for-59), but shot just 26.7 percent in the game (16-for-60).
CU visits Fairmont State 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S GAME
The Concord University men’s basketball team fell to Frostburg State, 68-65, on a late three-pointer by the Bobcats Thursday night in a Mountain East Conference game at Bobcat Arena.
Concord (7-14, 4-11 MEC) held a 65-61 lead with 3:39 remaining after a three-pointer from senior guard Martin Kelly Jr. However, FSU (8-13, 5-10 MEC) did not allow the Mountain Lions to score down the stretch of the game and tied the score at 65-65 with 1:48 left.
Neither team could find the lead until Terry Kenner hit a three-pointer in the right corner with 1.4 seconds left to push Frostburg State ahead by three. The ensuing CU possession was thwarted as the Bobcats intercepted a three quarter-court pass as the horn sounded.
Trailing 32-26 at halftime, Concord took its first second-half lead at the 12:44 mark after senior guard Trey Brisco hit two free throws to push CU ahead 43-41.
The Mountain Lions used the momentum to lead over the next 11 minutes. Concord was even able to open up an eight-point advantage, 58-50, with 7:40 remaining after Brisco hit on two of his 16 points in the game.
FSU finished the game on an 18-7, however, to snatch the victory for the Maroon and Gray.
Brisco led all scorers as he added eight rebounds. Defensively, he held Frostburg State’s Daniel Alexander, the MEC’s second-leading scorer to 15 points on 4-of-17 shooting.
Kelly Jr. finished with his second career double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward Liam Evans had 12 points. Sophomore guard Brandon Kennedy just missed a double-double with seven points and eight rebounds.
CU held Frostburg State to 34.7 percent (25-for-72) shooting, but shot just 39.3 percent (22-for-56) from the floor in the contest.
Concord stays on the road to face Fairmont State 4:00 p.m. Saturday.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
