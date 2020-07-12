ATHENS — Concord University director of athletics and head baseball coach Kevin Garrett recently announced Jakob Divers as a graduate assistant coach to the Mountain Lions baseball program.
Divers starts his coaching career in the fall of 2020 after a successful playing career for the Mountain Lions.
The Moneta, Virginia native had a career batting average of .298 to go with 135 hits and 98 career RBI in 148 games at Concord. Divers was an ultimate utility man for the Maroon and Gray, appearing in the lineup at first base, second base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter over the course of his career.
At the conclusion of the 2019 season, Divers was named All-Mountain East Conference Honorable Mention after posting career highs in batting average (.323), hits (52), doubles (nine) and RBI (36). He started in all 50 games last spring, helping the program to its sixth 30-win season.
Divers will assist with all aspects of the program while working on his master’s degree at Concord.
