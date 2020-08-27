ATHENS — The Concord University Athletic Department has announced the postponement of its Hall of Fame induction ceremony that was to take place October 3 as part of a traditional football Homecoming weekend.
The class of Dr. Evan Muscari, Amber Showalter, Devin Smith, DeWayne Smith and Mike Spradling that was voted into the hall of fame at the beginning of the summer will now be part of the 2021 CU Athletics Hall of Fame Class.
Concord’s Homecoming Weekend is now a virtual event slated to be held on the first weekend in October.
