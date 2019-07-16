ATHENS — Sophomore guard Brandon Kennedy of the Concord University men’s basketball team has been selected for the USA Goodwill Tour in Croatia August 6-14.
This will be the second straight year a Concord player has traveled to Europe, following the example of Tommy Bolte, who went on a similar tour to Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands last summer.
This particular team will be made up players from the east coast including the Fairmont State duo of Kenzie Melko and Cole VonHandorf. Also included on the team Detriot Mercy’s Brad Calipari—son of Kentucky head coach John Calipari—the Lebanon Valley trio of Justin Baker, Trevor Covey and Zach Tucker, Bucknell teammates Walter Ellis and Xander Rice, Williams’ Matt Karpowicz as well as Joe Britto and Jordan Taylor.
The team, which is coached by Bucknell assistant Joe Meehan, will travel throughout Croatia playing a minimum of four games with a fifth contest possible. While in Europe, the group will also tour Croatia.
During his freshman year at Concord, Kennedy appeared in 27 games. He averaged 3.4 points per game and shot nearly 40 percent from three-point range (24-for-61). The Chillicothe, Ohio native scored a career-best 18 points in a February road win at Urbana. He also made a clutch three-pointer at West Liberty to force double overtime on the road against the nationally-ranked Hilltoppers.
