CHARLESTON — The Concord University men’s golf team placed seventh at the Mountain East Conference Spring Classic that wrapped up Tuesday afternoon at Edgewood Country Club.
Concord totaled 627 as a team over the two-day, 36-hole event. CU shot 320 Monday afternoon before tallying 307 Tuesday.
Freshman Zan Hill was the top finisher for the Mountain Lions, tying for 18th, as he carded 151 for 36 holes. Hill fired a career-best 73 Monday followed by a 78 Tuesday. It was the first time for Hill shooting in the 70s.
Senior Carson Proffitt tied for 40th as he was seven shots back of Hill with a two-day total of 158. Proffitt had an 82 Monday before improving by six strokes with a 76 Tuesday. Sophomore Indiana Eades was one stroke behind Proffitt after rounds of 81 and 78. Eades finished 43rd.
Senior Michael Growe Jr. shot a total of 160. Growe had an 85 Monday before improving by 10 strokes Tuesday with a 75, one off his season best. The 10-stroke difference allowed Growe to move from 55th to 44th on the final leaderboard.
Senior Colin Wiley (80, 85) tied for 53rd at 165. Sophomore Peyton Watts tied for 55th after consecutive rounds of 84 and a total of 168.
West Liberty’s Alex Easthom was the individual medalist after shooting 138, -4. Davis & Elkins was the team champion as it bested Charleston by eight strokes, 574-582.
At the conclusion of the tournament, the MEC handed out its awards for the season. Easthom was the MEC Golfer of the Year. Charleston head coach Will Johnson claimed MEC Coach of the Year. Glenville State’s Juan Monckeberg and West Virginia Wesleyan’s Francisco Taboada shared MEC Freshman of the Year.
Concord concludes the season April 3-4 at West Liberty’s Invite at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.
