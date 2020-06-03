ATHENS — The Concord University men’s golf team will have a total of five players vying for a spot in the 87th West Virginia Open at Wednesday’s qualifying event at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, West Virginia.
Freshman Berkley Adwell, junior Noah Clark, senior Brett Laxton, sophomore Carson Proffitt and sophomore Colin Wiley will tee off in hopes of making the final field of the West Virginia Open which is scheduled for June 23-25.
Only 15 golfers will qualify.
Clark, Laxton and Proffitt are all coming off seasons in which they were named All-Mountain East Conference First Team as the trio helped the Mountain Lions to an MEC Championship in October.
Additionally, the trio finished in the top five of the MEC Championship at Glade Springs.
Over 19 collegiate rounds at Glade Springs, Laxton has averaged a score of 75.5. Clark has scored an average of 76.1 over 14 rounds. And Proffitt averaged 76.6 in six rounds during the fall season.
During his freshman season, Wiley averaged 79.0 in four rounds of competition with a low round of 73 during the second round of the Snowshoe Invitational.
Adwell will join the Concord men’s golf program in the fall after a standout career at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea, West Virginia.
